BUL vs GRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECI Bulgaria T10, Match 1

The 1st match of the ECI Bulgaria T10 will see Bulgaria (BUL) squaring off against Greece (GRE) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Saturday, June 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BUL vs GRE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament and would look to start on a positive note.

Comparatively, Bulgaria have the presence of experienced and in-form players who can help them win this game.

BUL vs GRE Match Details

The 1st match of the ECI Bulgaria T10 will be played on June 3 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. The game is set to take place at 11:15 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BUL vs GRE, Match 1

Date and Time: 3rd June 2023, 11:15 AM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Spinners may play a crucial role on this used pitch. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

BUL vs GRE Form Guide

BUL - Will be playing their first match

GRE - Will be playing their first match

BUL vs GRE Probable Playing XI

BUL Playing XI

No injury updates

Bakhtiar Tahiri (wk), Manan Bashir, Zain Asif, Zeerak Chughtai, Kushaal Krishnakumar, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Prakash Mishra, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Huzaif Yusuf, Delrick Vinu, Ali Rasool

GRE Playing XI

No injury updates

Christos Molinaris (wk), Nick Katechis, Alexis Souvlakis, Amarpreet Mehmi, Georgios Stogiannos, Spiridon Gasteratos, Aslam Mohammad, Andreas Gasteratos, Georgios Galanis, Ali Muaaz, Sinan Khan

BUL vs GRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Tahiri

B Tahiri is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. C Molinaris is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Bashir

A Mehmi and M Bashir are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Souvlakis played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Ahmadhel

A Ahmadhel and P Mishra are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Krasimirov is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

G Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Ahmed and G Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Rasool is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BUL vs GRE match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ahmadhel

A Ahmadhel will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

P Mishra

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Mishra as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for BUL vs GRE, Match 1

A Ahmadhel

P Mishra

D Krasimirov

M Bashir

A Mohammad

Bulgaria vs Greece Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bulgaria vs Greece Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Tahiri

Batters: M Bashir, A Souvlakis, A Mehmi

All-rounders: A Ahmadhel, D Krasimirov, A Mohammad, P Mishra, A Gasteratos

Bowlers: G Singh, A Ahmed

Bulgaria vs Greece Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Tahiri

Batters: M Bashir, A Souvlakis

All-rounders: A Ahmadhel, D Krasimirov, A Mohammad, P Mishra, A Gasteratos

Bowlers: G Singh, A Ahmed, A Rasool

