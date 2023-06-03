BUL vs GRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECI Bulgaria T10, Match 4

The fourth game of the ECI Bulgaria T10 will see Bulgaria (BUL) square off against Greece (GRE) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Saturday (June 3). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BUL vs GRE Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Bulgaria have won one of their last two games, while Greece won their last game against Bulgaria by 16 runs. Greece will give it their all to win again, but Bulgaria are expected to prevail.

BUL vs GRE Match Details

The fourth game of the ECI Bulgaria T10 will be played on June 3 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia at 5:15 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BUL vs GRE, Match 4

Date and Time: June 3, 2023; 5:15 pm IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Spinners may play a crucial role on this used pitch. Both teams could prefer to chase. The last game here between Bulgaria and Turkey saw 187 runs scored for the loss of eight wickets.

BUL vs GRE Form Guide

BUL - L W

GRE - W

BUL vs GRE Probable Playing XIs

BUL

No injury updates

Bakhtiar Tahiri (wk), Manan Bashir, Zain Asif, Zeerak Chughtai, Kushaal Krishnakumar, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Prakash Mishra, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Huzaif Yusuf, Delrick Vinu, Ali Rasool

GRE

No injury updates

Christos Molinaris (wk), Nick Katechis, Alexis Souvlakis, Amarpreet Mehmi, Georgios Stogiannos, Spiridon Gasteratos, Aslam Mohammad, Andreas Gasteratos, Georgios Galanis, Ali Muaaz, Sinan Khan

BUL vs GRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Tahiri

Tahiri is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. O Rasool is another good pick.

Batters

Z Chughtai

A Mehmi and Chughtai are the two best batter picks. K Krishnakumar played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

P Mishra

A Mohammad and Mishra are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Z Ashraf is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Ahmed

The top bowler picks are Ahmed and G Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. H Yusuf is another good pick.

BUL vs GRE match captain and vice-captain choices

A Mohammad

Mohammad bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He scored ten runs and took two wickets in the last game.

B Tahiri

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Tahiri the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 34 runs and taken three wickets in the last two games.

Five Must-Picks for BUL vs GRE, Match 4

A Ahmed

P Mishra

Z Chughtai

B Tahiri

A Mohammad

Bulgaria vs Greece Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bulgaria vs Greece Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B Tahiri

Batters: K Krishnakumar, Z Chughtai, A Mehmi

All-rounders: D Krasimirov, A Mohammad, P Mishra, Z Ashraf

Bowlers: G Singh, A Ahmed, H Yusuf

Bulgaria vs Greece Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B Tahiri

Batters: K Krishnakumar, Z Chughtai, A Mehmi

All-rounders: A Gasteratos, A Mohammad, P Mishra, Z Ashraf

Bowlers: S Khan, A Ahmed, H Yusuf

