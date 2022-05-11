BUL vs HUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Valletta Cup T20 2022, Match 6

Bulgaria (BUL) will take on Hungary (HUN) in the sixth match of the Valletta Cup T20 2022 at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa on Wednesday.

Hungary began their campaign with a four-wicket victory over Gibraltar before losing to Malta by 45 runs. They are second in the standings. Bulgaria, meanwhile, are set to play their first game of the tournament, and will look to kick off their campaign with a win.

BUL vs HUN Probable Playing XIs

BUL

S Hussain (wk), I Aravinda, K D Souza, I Katzarski, D Krasimirov, D Vinu, A Rehemtulla, S Nair, K Sreekumar, A Khan, Prakash Mishra (c).

HUN

Harsh Mandhyan, Marc Ahuja (c), Asanka Welligamage, Ali Farasat, Abhishek Kheterpal, Stan Ahuja (wk), Khaibar Deldar, Akramullah Malikzada, Sandeep Mohandas, Zahir Safi, Bhavani Prasad.

Match Details

Match: BUL vs HUN, Valletta Cup T20 2022, Match 6.

Date and Time: May 11, 2022; 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa.

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club is a balanced one, which has something in it for both bowlers and batters. However, pacers could have an edge, as the pitch offers movement and has some bounce.

Today’s BUL vs HUN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Saim Hussain: He's an experienced wicketkeeper batter. He has scored 448 runs in nine games at an average of 64.00 and a strike rate of 183.61.

Batters

Safi Zahir: He is one of his team's most reliable batters, but he has struggled so far in the tournament, scoring only 11 runs in two games. Given his abilities, he's a decent fantasy option for this game.

All-rounders

Harsh Mandhyan: The experienced all-rounder has scored 29 runs and taken two wickets in the competition so far. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Sandeep Mohandas: He has looked in good form with the ball in this tournament so far and could be a key pick in your fantasy team. He has picked up two wickets in as many games at an average of 9.50.

Five best players to pick in BUL vs HUN Dream11 prediction team

D Krasimirov (BUL)

Asanka Welligamage (HUN)

I Aravinda (BUL)

Khaibar Deldar (HUN)

K Sreekumar (BUL).

Key stats for BUL vs HUN Dream11 prediction team

Stan Ahuja: 57 runs in two games; batting average: 28.50

Ahishek Kheterpal: 49 runs in two games; batting average: 24.50

Asanka Welligamage: Four wickets in two games; bowling average: 16.25.

BUL vs HUN Dream11 Prediction

BUL vs HUN Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stan Ahuja, Ali Farasat, Zahir Safi, I Aravinda, K DSouza, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, D Krasimirov, Sandeep Mohandas, Bhavani Prasad, S Nair.

Captain: Harsh Mandhyan. Vice-Captain: Abhishek Kheterpal.

BUL vs HUN Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Stan Ahuja, Ali Farasat, Zahir Safi, I Aravinda, D Vinu, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, D Krasimirov, Sandeep Mohandas, Bhavani Prasad, S Nair.

Captain: Harsh Mandhyan. Vice-Captain: D Krasimirov.

