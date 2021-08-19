BUL vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20, Match 25

Bulls XI will take on Lions XI in the 25th match of the Pondicherry T20 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem in Puducherry on Thursday.

With eight points to their name, Bulls XI are fifth in the Pondicherry T20 table. They endured a humiliating 125-run loss to Sharks XI in their last match as they were bowled out for just 46 runs while chasing 172 for victory. Lions XI, on the other hand, have won just two of their eight Pondicherry T20 matches and are in a similarly precarious situation. They are fourth in the standings.

BUL vs LIO Probable Playing 11 Today

BUL XI

S Karthik, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), Jay Pandey, Gautham Srinivas, P Surendiran (wk), Karthik B Nair, Bhupender Chauhan, N Vengadeshwaran, Lawrence Jawaharraj, M Pooviarasan, Sathya Kumar

LIO XI

Ajith Kumar A, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, A Kamaleeshwaran, S Parameeswaran, N Thennavan, Satish Jangir B, Shri Sivagunal S, Muhammad Salmanul Faris (wk), Murugan P, Magadevan Mathan, S Rajaram

Match Details

BUL vs LIO, Pondicherry T20, Match 25

Date and Time: 19th August, 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Siechem, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem in Puducherry generally favors the batsmen, especially in this format. Bowlers will struggle to pick up wickets and contain the flow of runs, with the par score at the venue being around 100.

Today’s BUL vs LIO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Karthik has done a fine job as Bulls XI's wicketkeeper-batter. He has scored runs consistently while also being sharp behind the stumps.

Batsmen

A Kamaleeshwaran has been in surreal form lately, scoring 63 runs in the last match against Panthers XI. He made 42 runs the last time he faced Bulls XI in the Pondicherry T20.

N Manik-Salekar has done a wonderful job for Lions XI in the Pondicherry T20. He scored a fantastic half-century and also picked up a wicket in the match against Sharks XI.

All-rounders

S Parameeswaran can be considered among the multiplier choices for your PAN vs LIO Dream11 fantasy tide. He scored 46 runs in the recent match against Sharks XI.

KB Nair has been well over the last three matches and is also an excellent multiplier pick for today's game.

Bowlers

Satish B has consistently picked up wickets in the Pondicherry T20 and is expected to prove important once again today.

Top 5 best players to pick in BUL vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Satish B (LIO) – 539 points

K B Nair (BUL) – 453 points

M Pooviarasan (BUL) – 426 points

S Parameeswaran (LIO) – 414 points

A Kamaleeshwaran (LIO) – 363 points

Important stats for BUL vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Satish B: 10 wickets

K B Nair: 59 runs and 11 wickets

M Pooviarasan: 10 wickets

S Parameeswaran: 169 runs and 5 wickets

A Kamaleeshwaran: 198 runs

BUL vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Today (Pondicherry T20)

BUL vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Karthik, A Kamaleeshwaran, N Manik-Salekar, J Pandey, N Thennavan, K B Nair, S Parameeswaran, V Marimuthu, Satish B, M Pooviarasan, N Vengadeshwaran

Captain: KB Nair. Vice-captain: Satish B

BUL vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Karthik, A Kamaleeshwaran, N Manik-Salekar, J Pandey, K B Nair, S Parameeswaran, V Marimuthu, Satish B, M Pooviarasan, N Vengadeshwaran, M Mathan

Captain: N Manik-Salekar. Vice-captain: S Parameeswaran

Edited by Samya Majumdar