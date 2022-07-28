BUL vs LUX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B, Match 14

Bulgaria will take on Luxembourg in the 14th match of the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava on Thursday.

Bulgaria have played just a single match so far. However, they began their campaign with a loss to Solvenia and ended up suffering a three-wicket defeat. They will be eager to pick themselves back up and get back on the right track.

Meanwhile, Luxembourg have also been bereft of luck in this competition. They have lost most of their recent matches and are arriving into this encounter after a 17-run loss in the previous encounter with Guernsey.

BUL vs LUX Probable Playing 11 Today

BUL XI

Albin Jacob, Saim Hussain, Ishan Aravinda De Silva, Kevin Dsouza, Rohit Dhiman, Delrick Vinu, Prakash Mishra, Mukul Kadyan, Hristo Lakov, Sulaiman Ali, Omar Rasool

LUX XI

Joost Mees (wk), Girish Venkateswaran, James Barker, Thomas Martin, Anoop Orsu, William Cope, Vikram Vijh, Mohit Dixit, Ankush Nanda, Pankaj Malav, Shiv Karan

Match Details

BUL vs LUX, ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B, Match 14

Date and Time: 28th July, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava

Pitch Report

The pitch here at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava is a batting-friendly surface and the batters will be able to play big shots once they get their eye in. Batting will especially become easier in the second innings. Both sides would love to win the toss and chase the score.

Today’s BUL vs LUX Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Mees is a wonderful choice for the wicketkeeper slot and he has been in great form with the bat. He has scored 43 runs in two matches so far.

Batters

I Aravinda De Silva has led proceedings with the bat for Bulgaria. He scored a half-century in the previous match but needs to improve his strike rate of 112.24.

All-rounders

C Lakov has been a wonderful all-rounder who has been extremely influential for Norway in the tournament so far. He has scored 42 runs and has also taken two wickets in as many matches. He should definitely be the captaincy choice for your BUL vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy Team.

P Mishra is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scalped three wickets in two matches.

Bowlers

A Rehemtulla has led proceedings with the ball and has been one of the best players for Bulgaria. He has scalped seven wickets in just two matches so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in BUL vs LUX Dream11 prediction team

A Rehemtulla (BUL) – 230 points

S Kulshretha (LUX) – 172 points

C Lakov (BUL) – 142 points

P Mishra (BUL) – 118 points

I Aravinda de Silva (BUL) – 88 points

Important stats for BUL vs LUX Dream11 prediction team

A Rehemtulla: 7 wickets

S Kulshretha: 5 wickets

C Lakov: 42 runs and 2 wickets

P Mishra: 3 wickets

I Aravinda de Silva: 61 runs

BUL vs LUX Dream11 Prediction Today

BUL vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Mees, I Aravinda de Silva, K D’Souza, T Barker, G Venkateswaran, C Lakov, P Mishra, V Vijh, A Rehemtulla, S Kulshretha, P Malav

Captain: C Lakov, Vice-Captain: A Rehemtulla

BUL vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Mees, I Aravinda de Silva, K D’Souza, T Barker, C Lakov, W Cope, P Mishra, V Vijh, A Rehemtulla, S Kulshretha, P Malav

Captain: P Mishra, Vice-Captain: S Kulshretha

