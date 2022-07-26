BUL vs PAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2022, Match 26

Bulls XI will take on Panthers XI in the 26th match of the Pondicherry T20 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Bulls may have suffered four losses on the bounce but they finally seem to be building momentum and have registered three victories on the trot. In their most recent match, they defeated Sharks by 42 runs and will try to extend their hot streak.

Panthers XI, meanwhile, have been in incredible form. They are currently on top of the table, having won five of their seven matches. Their most recent match had to be abandoned and they will be desperate to pick up yet another victory.

BUL vs PAN Probable Playing 11 Today

BUL XI

Marimuthu Vikneshwaran (C), Siddarth Naidu A(wk), Rajasekar Reddy, Ashwath Sridhar, Jay Pandey, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Surendiran P, Vengadeshwaran N, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Ashok Kumar R, Kumar Pazhani

PAN XI

Damodaran Rohit(c), Yash Jadhav, George Samuel A(wk), Jayaprakash Manikandan, R Adithya Reddy, Ameer Zeeshan N, Karthik B Nair, Aravindaraj Arulprakasam, Ashith Rajiv, Gurvinder Singh, Abin Mathew

Match Details

BUL vs PAN, Pondicherry T20 2022, Match 26

Date and Time: July 26, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch here seems to be balanced and both bowlers and batsmen will find something on the surface. Bowling first will be an ideal option because scores have been harder to defend on this wicket.

Today’s BUL vs PAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Y Avinash Jadhav is an exciting young wicketkeeper who has shone on the biggest stages. He has scored 180 runs at a strike rate of 178.22 and an average of 25.71.

Batters

J Pandey has been in superb form for his side and will be expecting to lead the way with the bat. He scored 62 runs at a strike rate of 126.53 in the last match.

All-rounders

V Marimuthu is a great all-rounder who has plenty of experience. He has amassed 328 runs at an average of 46.86 in seven innings and is the top scorer in the series. He will be a fabulous captaincy pick for your BUL vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

K B Nair has been one of the best bowlers in the competition. He has already picked up 10 wickets and will be looking for more scalps.

Top 5 best players to pick in BUL vs PAN Dream11 prediction team

V Marimuthu (BUL) – 539 points

K B Nair (PAN) – 423 points

J Pandey (BUL) – 362 points

Y Avinash Jadhav (PAN) – 337 points

S Naidu (BUL) – 298 points

Important stats for BUL vs PAN Dream11 prediction team

V Marimuthu: 328 runs

K B Nair: 10 wickets

Y Avinash Jadhav: 180 runs

B Bhushan Sharma: Eight wickets

A Aravindaraj: 8 wickets

BUL vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Today

BUL vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Avinash Jadhav, S Naidu, J Pandey, D Rohit, A Zeeshan N, V Marimuthu, L Jawaharraj, K B Nair, B Bhushan Sharma, A Aravindaraj, S Ashwath

Captain: V Marimuthu, Vice-Captain: J Pandey

BUL vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Avinash Jadhav, S Naidu, J Pandey, D Rohit, A Zeeshan N, V Marimuthu, A Sanganakal, K B Nair, B Bhushan Sharma, A Aravindaraj, A Mathew-M

Captain: K B Nair, Vice-Captain: Y Avinash Jadhav

