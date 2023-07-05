BUL vs PAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023, Match 13

The 13th match of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023 will see the Bulls XI (BUL) squaring off against Panthers XI (PAN) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Thuthipet on Wednesday, July 5.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BUL vs PAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Panthers XI have won two of their last three matches. Bulls XI, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches of the season. Bulls XI will give it their all to win the match, but the Panthers XI are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BUL vs PAN Match Details

The 13th match of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023 will be played on July 5 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Thuthipet. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BUL vs PAN, Match 13

Date and Time: July 5, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Thuthipet

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and both teams will prefer to bat first on this fresh pitch. Spinners will be crucial on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Lions XI and Sharks XI, where a total of 208 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

BUL vs PAN Form Guide

BUL - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

PAN - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

BUL vs PAN Probable Playing XI

BUL Playing XI

No injury updates

Jay Pandey, Rajashekar Reddy, B Prabu (c), Mohamed Safeequddin, Paras Ratnaparkhe, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, V Marimuthu, P Surendiran, Sunil Bishnoi (wk), Vignesh Ganesan, Lawrence Jawaharraj

PAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Neyan Kangayan, Yash Avinash Jadhav (wk), Akash Pugazhendi, Manik Beri, Nadeem Khan, J Manikandan, Karan Kannan, Gurvinder Singh ©, Bharat Sharma, Pankaj Yadav, S Santhosh Kumaran

BUL vs PAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Avinash

Y Avinash is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Bishnoi is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Bhushan

B Bhushan and J Pandey are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. P Akash played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Gurvinder Singh

S Gurvinder Singh and M Safeequddin are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Manikandan is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

V Raja

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Sai Chetan and V Raja. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Kannan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BUL vs PAN match captain and vice-captain choices

S Gurvinder Singh

S Gurvinder Singh will bat in the middle order and also bowl a few overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 136 points in the last three matches.

B Bhushan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B Bhushan the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 130 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for BUL vs PAN, Match 13

B Bhushan

S Gurvinder Singh

V Raja

J Pandey

Y Avinash

Bulls XI vs Panthers XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bulls XI vs Panthers XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Y Avinash

Batters: B Bhushan, J Pandey

All-rounders: J Manikandan, S Gurvinder Singh, M Safeequddin, V Marimuthu

Bowlers: K Kannan, S Sai Chetan, M Beri, P Yadav

Bulls XI vs Panthers XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Y Avinash

Batters: B Bhushan, J Pandey, P Akash, P Ratnaparkhe

All-rounders: H Prasad, S Gurvinder Singh, M Safeequddin

Bowlers: V Raja, S Sai Chetan, M Pooviarasan

