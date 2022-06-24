BUL vs SER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sofia T20 2022, Match 1

Bulgaria (BUL) will take on Serbia (SER) in the 1st match of the Sofia T20 2022 on Friday at the National Sports Academy in Vasil Levski, Sofia.

Both teams will be playing their opening match of the tournament. Bulgaria were runners-up last season as they lost the finals to Romania. On the other hand, Serbia were the worst performing team of Sofia 2021 as they lost all three matches in the league stages.

Serbia will give it their all to win the match and start this year's journey with a win, but Bulgaria are expected to win the match as they have more quality players.

BUL vs SER Probable Playing XI

BUL Playing XI

Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Kevin Dsouza, Fayaz Mohammad, Nikolay Nankov, Hristo Lakov, Prakash Mishra (c), Ivaylo Katzarski, Boiko Heralanov Ivanov (wk), Sulaiman Ali, Delrick Vinu, Albin Jacob

SER Playing XI

Robin Vitas (c), Rahman Ademi, Slobodan Tosic, Apon Mustafizur, Brett Davidson (wk), Dragan Djokic, Wintley Burton, Nemanja Zimonjic, Michael Dorgan, Matija Sarenac, Vukasin Zimonjic

Match Details

BUL vs SER, Sofia T20 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: June 24, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy in Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Sports Academy in Vasil Levski is batting-friendly, while the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball.

Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match. The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game and both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

BUL vs SER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Ivanov, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

K D'souza and R Ademi are the two best batters picks for the Dream11 team. S Tosic is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

C Lakov and W Burton are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Tahiri is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ali and V Zimonjic. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Djorovic is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in BUL vs SER Dream11 prediction team

B Tahiri (BUL)

P Mishra (BUL)

C Lakov (BUL)

BUL vs SER Dream11 Prediction Today (Sofia T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: H Ivanov, R Ademi, K D'souza, S Tosic, B Tahiri, P Mishra, C Lakov, W Burton, S Ali, A Djorovic, V Zimonjic

Captain: C Lakov Vice Captain: B Tahiri

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: H Ivanov, R Ademi, K D'souza, S Tosic, B Tahiri, P Mishra, C Lakov, W Burton, S Ali, A Djorovic, M Dorgan

Captain: C Lakov Vice Captain: P Mishra.

