BUL vs SER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sofia T20I, Match 3

Bulgaria (BUL) will lock horns with Serbia (SER) in the third match of the Sofia T20I at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Saturday, June 25.

In the first T20I, Bulgaria won the toss and elected to bowl first. Batting first, Serbia posted a mammoth total of 225 for six. Bulgaria chased down the total with four wickets to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

BUL vs SER Probable Playing 11 Today

BUL XI

Saim Hussain (WK), Kevin Dsouza, Ishan Aravinda De Silva, Hristo Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra, Asad Ali Rehemtullah, Ivaylo Katzarski, Mukul Kadyan, Delrick Vinu Varghese, Ahsan Khan.

SER XI

Adrian Leslie Dunbar (WK), Slobodan Tosic, Robin Vitas, Wintley Burton, Nicholas Johns Wickberg, Nemanja Zimonjic, Ayo Mene Ejegi, Bogdan Dugic, Vukasin Zimonjic, Matija Sarenac, Matthew Kostic.

Match Details

BUL vs SER, Sofia T20I, Match 3

Date and Time: 25th June 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Sports Academy is an absolute belter. After witnessing a high-scoring contest in the first T20I, with both teams scoring over 220 runs, the same can be expected on Saturday.

Today’s BUL vs SER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Adrian Leslie Dunbar: Dunbar smashed 70 runs at a strike rate of 200.00 in the first match. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team for Saturday's contest.

Batters

Kevin Dsouza: Dsouza was adjudged the Man of the Match in the first T20I for his 92-run knock which helped Bulgaria win the contest.

Wintley Burton: Burton's explosive knock went in vain as Bulgaria lost. He smashed 83 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 307.00 in the first match.

All-rounders

Nicholas Johns Wickberg: Wickberg picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 11.10 in the first T20I.

Prakash Mishra: Mishra lit up the first T20I with his all-round performance, with him scoring 53 runs and claiming a wicket.

Bowlers

Vukasin Zimonjic: Zimonjic will lead Serbia's bowling attack on Saturday. He scored 19 runs and picked up a wicket in the first match.

Ahsan Khan: Khan brought Bulgaria back into the game with his two wickets in the first T20I. He can provide regular breakthroughs in Saturday's game.

Top 5 best players to pick in BUL vs SER Dream11 prediction team

Kevin Dsouza (BUL) - 135 points

Wintley Burton (SER) - 125 points

Adrian Leslie Dunbar (SER) - 120 points

Prakash Mishra (BUL) - 110 points

Ahsan Khan (BUL) - 72 points

Important Stats for BUL vs SER Dream11 prediction team

Kevin Dsouza: 92 runs in 1 match; SR - 270.00

Wintley Burton: 83 runs in 1 match; SR - 307.00

Adrian Leslie Dunbar: 70 runs in 1 match; SR - 200.00

Prakash Mishra: 53 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 170.00 and ER - 15.00

Ahsan Khan: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 6.00

BUL vs SER Dream11 Prediction Today (Sofia T20I)

BUL vs SER Dream11 Prediction - Sofia T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adrian Leslie Dunbar, Ishan Aravinda De Silva, Kevin Dsouza, Wintley Burton, Matthew Kostic, Prakash Mishra, Nicholas Johns Wickberg, Nemanja Zimonjic, Asad Ali Rehemtullah, Vukasin Zimonjic, Ahsan Khan.

Captain: Kevin Dsouza. Vice-captain: Prakash Mishra.

BUL vs SER Dream11 Prediction - Sofia T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adrian Leslie Dunbar, Ishan Aravinda De Silva, Kevin Dsouza, Wintley Burton, Robin Vitas, Prakash Mishra, Nicholas Johns Wickberg, Ayo Mene Ejegi, Asad Ali Rehemtullah, Delrick Vinu Varghese, Ahsan Khan.

Captain: Wintley Burton. Vice-captain: Prakash Mishra.

