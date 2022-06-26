BUL vs SER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sofia T20I, Match 4

Bulgaria (BUL) will lock horns with Serbia (SER) in the fourth match of the Sofia T20I at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Sunday, June 26.

Bulgaria are currently leading the Sofia T20I series by a 3-0 margin. They won the third game by 40 runs via the D/L Method.

BUL vs SER Probable Playing 11 Today

BUL XI

Saim Hussain (WK), Kevin Dsouza, Ishan Aravinda De Silva, Hristo Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra, Asad Ali Rehemtullah, Ivaylo Katzarski, Mukul Kadyan, Delrick Vinu Varghese, Ahsan Khan.

SER XI

Adrian Leslie Dunbar (WK), Alexander Dizija, Robin Vitas, Wintley Burton, Nicholas Johns Wickberg, Nemanja Zimonjic, Ayo Mene Ejegi, Bogdan Dugic, Vukasin Zimonjic, Matija Sarenac, Matthew Kostic.

Match Details

BUL vs SER, Sofia T20I, Match 3

Date and Time: 25th June 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Sports Academy is an absolute belter. After witnessing high-scoring contests in all three T20Is, the same can be expected on Sunday.

Today’s BUL vs SER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Adrian Leslie Dunbar: Dunbar has smashed 167 runs at a strike rate of 185.56 in three matches and could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Kevin Dsouza: Dsouza has scored 131 runs, including his highest score of 92, in three matches.

Wintley Burton: Burton, who recorded two consecutive ducks, smashed 83 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 307.00 in the first game.

All-rounders

Nicholas Johns Wickberg: Wickberg has scalped three wickets in as many matches. He can provide regular breakthroughs in Sunday's game.

Prakash Mishra: Mishra has scored 95 runs and picked up a wicket in two matches. He is a quality all-rounder who can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Vukasin Zimonjic: Zimonjic is the type of player who cannot be overlooked at any cost. He has picked up two wickets while also scoring 39 runs in three matches.

Asad Ali Rehemtullah: Rehemtullah has scalped three wickets in as many matches and will lead the Bulgarian bowling attack on Sunday.

Top 5 best players to pick in BUL vs SER Dream11 prediction team

Adrian Leslie Dunbar (SER) - 279 points

Kevin Dsouza (BUL) - 218 points

Prakash Mishra (BUL) - 178 points

Ishan Aravinda De Silva (BUL) - 168 points

Alexander Dizija (SER) - 168 points

Important Stats for BUL vs SER Dream11 prediction team

Adrian Leslie Dunbar: 167 runs in 3 matches; SR - 185.56

Kevin Dsouza: 131 runs in 3 matches; SR - 242.59

Prakash Mishra: 95 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 182.69 and ER - 15.00

Ishan Aravinda De Silva: 115 runs in 3 matches; ER - 129.21

Alexander Dizija: 121 runs in 2 matches; SR - 159.21

BUL vs SER Dream11 Prediction Today (Sofia T20I)

BUL vs SER Dream11 Prediction - Sofia T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adrian Leslie Dunbar, Ishan Aravinda De Silva, Kevin Dsouza, Wintley Burton, Alexander Dizija, Prakash Mishra, Ayo Mene Ejegi, Mukul Kadyan, Asad Ali Rehemtullah, Vukasin Zimonjic, Ahsan Khan.

Captain: Prakash Mishra. Vice-captain: Adrian Leslie Dunbar.

BUL vs SER Dream11 Prediction - Sofia T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adrian Leslie Dunbar, Ishan Aravinda De Silva, Kevin Dsouza, Wintley Burton, Alexander Dizija, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Mukul Kadyan, Nicholas Johns Wickberg, Asad Ali Rehemtullah, Vukasin Zimonjic, Matija Sarenac.

Captain: Kevin Dsouza. Vice-captain: Wintley Burton.

