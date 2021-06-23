BUL vs SER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Sofia T20 Match - June 24th, 2021

The Sofia T20 season opener will see Bulgaria lock horns with Serbia on Thursday.

Hosts Bulgaria will start their season as the favorites because they have played a lot of cricket at this venue and understand the conditions better than their opponents.

Bulgaria last played a T20 series against Romania in October 2020. The former side won the first game by 33 runs to lead the series 1-0. Bulgaria's hopes were dashed when Romania won the remaining three matches of the series and eventually took home the trophy.

Serbia, on the other hand, haven't played much competitive cricket over the last year and will look to mark their return with a victory in their Sofia T20 season opener.

Squads to choose from

Bulgaria

Prakash Mishra (c), Hristo Lakov (vc), Jacob Albin, Sulaiman Ali, Rohan Bhavesh Patel, Kevin D'Souza, Aravinda De Silva, Vasil Hristov, Boiko Ivanov, Hristo Ivanov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Aswad Ullah Khan, Fayaz Mohammad, Nikolay Nankov, Dimo Nikolov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Delrick Varghese, Nikolay Yordanov

Serbia

Aleksa Djorovic, Rahman Ademi, Wintley Burton, Brett Davidson, Dragan Djokic, Michael Dorgan, Bogdan Dugic, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Apon Mustafizur, Danijel Petrovic, Jovan Reb, Matija Sarenac, Slobodan Tosic, Nemanja Zimonjic, Vukasin Zimonjic

Predicted Playing XI

Bulgaria

Hristo Ivanov, Kevin D'Souza, Aravinda De Silva, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Sulaiman Ali, Jacob Albin, Rohan Bhavesh Patel, Dimo Nikolov, Delrick Varghese.

Serbia

Dragan Djokic, Aleksa Djorovic, Brett Davidson, Apon Mustafizur, Wintley Burton, Slobodan Tosic, Rahman Ademi, Michael Dorgan, Bogdan Dugic, Nemanja Zimonjic, Vukasin Zimonjic.

Match Details

Match: Bulgaria vs Serbia, Match 1

Date & Time: 24th June 2021, 4:30 PM

Venue: National Sports Academy, Sofia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Sports Academy is a good one to bat on. With shorter boundary dimensions on offer, one can expect a high-scoring fixture when the two sides square off in the season opener. Teams batting first and those chasing have an equal winning record at this venue. Thus, the toss might not play any role in the outcome of the game.

Sofia T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BUL vs SER)

BUL vs SER Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dragan Djokic, Aravinda De Silva, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Aleksa Djorovic, Brett Davidson, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Sulaiman Ali, Rohan Bhavesh Patel, Delrick Varghese, Michael Dorgan.

Captain: Hristo Lakov, Vice-Captain: Aravinda De Silva

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hristo Ivanov, Kevin D'Souza, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Aleksa Djorovic, Brett Davidson, Prakash Mishra, Apon Mustafizur, Sulaiman Ali, Rohan Bhavesh Patel, Delrick Varghese, Michael Dorgan.

Captain: Prakash Mishra Vice-Captain: Bakhtiar Tahiri

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee