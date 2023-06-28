BUL vs SHA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the Pondicherry T20 Tournament match – June 29, 2023

The inaugural match of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament will be played between Bulls XI and Sharks XI on June 29. The game will take place at Puducherry Siecham Cricket Ground in Pondicherry at 9:30 am IST.

Teams would be aiming to get their winning streak underway by registering a comfortable victory in the opening game of the tournament. With plenty of time left, both teams would take this opportunity to figure out match-winning tactics as they further advance in the tournament.

As the countdown to this opening fixture begins, let us look at the top three players you can choose as a captain or vice-captain in your BUL vs SHA Dream11 prediction match.

#3 M Sivamurugan (SHA) - 9 credits

M. Sivamurugan has been proactively delivering in the shorter formats of the game. In T10 cricket, he averages 23.77 and has a remarkable strike rate of close to 150. In T20, he averages 14.95 and has a strike rate of 129.2 with a career-best score of 53. In this format, Sivamurugan has already registered three 20-plus scores, one 30-plus score, and two half-centuries.

Sivamurugan has a knack for scoring runs at a steady strike rate and can certainly improve his numbers with more games under his belt. Hence we recommend you to add him as a captain or vice-captain in your BUL vs SHA Dream11 prediction team.

#2 P Surendiran (BUL) - 7.5 credits

P. Surendiran is a flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter who has scored some handy cameos in the shorter formats of the game. He bats with an impressive strike rate of 147 and has a career-best score of 47 in T10 cricket. In T20, Surendiran has achieved a career-best score of 72 and bats with a strike rate of just under 110.

While he may not be such a powerful striker of the cricket ball, he certainly knows how to play the anchoring innings. With sharp glovework behind the stumps, Surendiran deserves a chance in your BUL vs SHA Dream11 prediction match as a captain or a vice-captain.

#1 Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (BUL) - 9 credits

Vikneshwaran has represented the Puducherry team in various BCCI-sanctioned tournaments across India. He possesses a formidable record in first-class and List-A cricket. In the T20 format, he has scored 270 runs at a strike rate of just under 100 with 20 fours and 10 sixes to his name.

He is equally capable with the ball in hand, averaging 18.5 which includes his best bowling figures of 2/15. Vikneshwaran is a highly reliable all-rounder and we believe he should be the one to feature as the captain or vice-captain in your BUL vs SHA Dream11 prediction match.

