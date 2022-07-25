BUL vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022 Match 23

Bulls XI will take on Sharks XI in the 23rd of the Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry on Monday.

Bulls didn’t have a great start to ther campaign. They lost their first four games before they returned one no-result and two wins. Meanwhile, Sharks have been in top form, winning five of their seven games thus far.

BUL vs SHA Probable Playing XIs

Bulls XI

P Surendiran, Siddharth Naidu (wk), Jay Pandey, Abhilash Kulkarni, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), Kumar Pazhani, Subramaniyan K, N Vengadeshwaran, S Ashwath, Santhosh Kumaran S, Bharat Bhushan Sharma.

Sharks XI

Kaladi Nagur Babu (wk), Aravind Raj R, AS Govindaraajan, Premraj, Mohit Mittan, Yashwanth G, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi (c), S Akshay Jain, Thivagar Gopal, Raghu Sharma, T A Abeesh.

Match Details

Match: BUL vs SHA

Date & Time: July 25, 2022; 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a good one to bat on. A score of around 150 could be par at this venue. There could be some turn for spinners, while pacers might get some movement with the new ball.

Today’s BUL vs SHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Siddharth Naidu has been batting well and has accumulated 133 runs at a strike rate of 127.88.

Batters

Mohit Mittan has been in top form with the bat. He has aggregated 244 runs at an average of 48.80 and a strike rate of 129.10.

All-rounders

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu is at the top of the tournament's run charts. He has amassed 271 runs in six innings while striking at 132.20. He has also chipped in with one wicket.

Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, meanwhile, has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has scored 121 runs and has picked up six scalps.

Bowlers

Bharat Bhushan Sharma has played just three games in this tournament and has returned eight wickets at an economy rate of 3.40.

Five best players to pick in BUL vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (BUL): 460 points

Mohit Mittan (SHA): 429 points

Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi (SHA): 392 points

AS Govindaraajan (SHA): 381 points

Bharat Bhushan Sharma (BUL): 270 points.

Key stats for BUL vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu: 271 runs & 1 wicket

Bharat Bhushan Sharma: 8 wickets

Mohit Mittan: 244 runs

Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi: 121 runs & 6 wickets

AS Govindaraajan: 249 runs.

BUL vs SHA Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Bulls XI vs Sharks XI - Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aravind Raj R, Siddharth Naidu, Mohit Mittan, AS Govindaraajan, Jay Pandey, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Thivagar Gopal, Raghu Sharma, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Santhosh Kumaran S.

Captain: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu. Vice-captain: Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi.

Dream11 Team for Bulls XI vs Sharks XI - Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Siddharth Naidu, Mohit Mittan, AS Govindaraajan, Jay Pandey, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, S Akshay Jain, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Thivagar Gopal, T A Abeesh, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Santhosh Kumaran S.

Captain: Mohit Mittan. Vice-captain: Santhosh Kumaran S.

