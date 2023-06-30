BUL vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023, Match 1

The first match of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023 will see the Bulls XI (BUL) squaring off against Sharks XI (SHA) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Thuthipet, on Friday, June 30.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BUL vs SHA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first match of the season. Bulls XI have various in-form players who can help them win this year's tournament. Sharks XI will give it their all to win the match, but the Bulls XI are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BUL vs SHA Match Details

The first match of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023 will be played on June 30 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Thuthipet. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BUL vs SHA, Match 1

Date and Time: June 30, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Thuthipet

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this fresh pitch. Spinners will be crucial on this pitch.

BUL vs SHA Form Guide

BUL - Will be playing their first match

SHA - Will be playing their first match

BUL vs SHA Probable Playing XI

BUL Playing XI

No injury updates

Jay Pandey, Rajashekar Reddy, B Prabu, Mohamed Safeequddin, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, V Marimuthu (c), P Surendiran (wk), Sunil Bishnoi, Vignesh Ganesan, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Hari Prasad

SHA Playing XI

No injury updates

R Pravin, Selvam M, Karthiraja-U, Mohit Mittan, Virendra Singh (c), Sivamurugan M, Arunachalam V (wk), Subramaniyan K, S Sabari, T A Abeesh, Shiva Shankar

BUL vs SHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Pravin

R Pravin is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. V Pratap is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Sivamurugan

J Pandey and M Sivamurugan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Selvam M played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Marimuthu

Subramaniyan K and V Marimuthu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will batt in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. T Abeesh is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

Arunachalm V

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Shankar and Arunachalm V. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Pooviarasan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BUL vs SHA match captain and vice-captain choices

V Marimuthu

V Marimuthu will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

Subramaniyan K

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Subramaniyan K the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for BUL vs SHA, Match 1

Subramaniyan K

V Marimuthu

R Pravin

Arunachalm V

M Sivamurugan

Bulls XI vs Sharks XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bulls XI vs Sharks XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Pravin

Batters: M Sivamurugan, Selvam M, J Pandey, R Reddy

All-rounders: V Marimuthu, T Abeesh, Subramaniyan K, L Jawaharraj

Bowlers: S Shankar, Arunachalm V

Bulls XI vs Sharks XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Pravin

Batters: M Sivamurugan, J Pandey, R Reddy

All-rounders: V Marimuthu, T Abeesh, Subramaniyan K, L Jawaharraj, B Swaroop

Bowlers: S Shankar, Arunachalm V

