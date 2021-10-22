BUL vs SWI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Valletta Cup T20 match - October 22nd, 2021

In the third match of the Valletta Cup 2021, Bulgaria will lock horns against Switzerland. The Marsa Sports Club in Malta will host this exciting contest.

The Bulgarian side has really struggled in recent times. In the recently-concluded Continental Cup, they failed to win a single game. It was a disappointing show from their batters as they failed to qualify for the semi-finals. Bulgaria will be looking for a much-improved performance in their first game of the Valletta Cup 2021.

The Swiss side hasn’t had much game time in recent times. They have some quality players on their side and will be looking to leave an impact in the tournament. The responsibility of leading the Swiss side has been handed to Nicholas Henderson.

Ahead of the clash between Bulgaria and Switzerland of the Valletta Cup 2021, here are three players you can pick as captain for your Dream11 team.

#3 Mukul Kadyan

The right-handed all-rounder from Bulgaria was a good inclusion in the side in the 2021 Continental Cup. In the first game against Luxembourg, he scored 25 runs and picked up two wickets, giving away only 34 runs.

Kadyan has played two T20Is so far and has scored 30 runs and picked up two wickets. He can be handy with the ball and can contribute with the bat as well.

#2 Kevin D’Souza

Kevin D'Souza will represent Bulgaria in the Valletta Cup 2021.

Kevin D’Souza is a middle-order Bulgarian batter. Although he hasn’t had the best of times recently, he is certainly a player to look forward to. He has only scored 41 runs in three matches in the Continental Cup 2021 and will look forward to turning the tables around in the Valletta Cup 2021.

Kevin has played 15 T20Is so far. The right-handed batter has scored 199 runs in 13 innings and is a vital cog in the Bulgarian batting line-up.

#1 Hristo Lakov

Hristo Lakov was the highest run-scorer for the Bulgarian side in the recently-concluded Continental Cup 2021. He finished with 127 runs in three innings and led the charge with the bat for his side. After missing out in the first game, he scored back-to-back fifties in the following games. He averaged a hefty 127 with the bat in the tournament.

Lakov also finished as the highest wicket-taker for Bulgaria in the tournament with four wickets in three games. You've got to have Lakov in your team as he can earn you points with both bat and ball.

