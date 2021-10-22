BUL vs SWI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11 and Pitch Report for  Valletta Cup, Match 3

Bulgaria will take on Switzerland on October 22nd at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta in the third match of the 2021 Valletta Cup.

Bulgaria have had a dismal run in the past few months and come into this game on the back of four consecutive losses. They have a decent side but would need to up their game in order to start their Valletta Cup campaign on a positive note.

Switzerland, on the other hand, haven’t had game time in the recent past and will clash against Gibraltar before coming into this match. They have a good mix of experienced and youth players in the squad and will aim to get off to a flying start in this tournament.

BUL vs SWI Probable Playing 11 Today

Bulgaria

Prakash Mishra (C), Hristo Lakov, Jacob Albin, Sulaiman Ali, Rohan Bhavesh Patel, Kevin D’Souza, Aravinda De Silva, Saim Hussain (WK), Akshay Harikumar, Ivaylo Katzarski, Ahsan Khan

Switzerland

Nicholas Henderson (C), Faheem Nazir, Aidan Andrews, Stefan Franklin, Asad Mahmood, Anser Mehmood (WK), Matthew Martin, Arjun Vinod, Ashwin Vinod, Idrees Ul Haque, Ali Nayyer.

Match Details

Match: Bulgaria vs Switzerland, 2021 Valletta Cup

Date and Time: 22nd October, 5.30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex

Pitch Report

The pitch at Marsa Sports Complex is a paradise for batting. The first game of the tournament saw over 350+ runs being scored overall. We can expect another high-scoring thriller in this match. A total of around 180 could prove to be challenging on this surface.

Today’s BUL vs SWI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Saim Hussain: Saim has been a decent contributor with the bat and can also prove to be handy behind the stumps.

Batters

Faheem Nazir: Faheem impressed everyone with his exploits in the ECS T10 St Gallen. He is expected to carry on with his form and deliver in this match.

Kevin D’Souza: Kevin is a reliable top-order batter who has the ability to score big. He can prove to be crucial in this game.

All-Rounder

Hristo Lakov: Hristo is a top pick from the all-rounder’s department. He was brilliant in the recent Continental T20 Cup and will look to continue his form in this match.

Aidan Andrews: Aidan is another must-pick from the all-rounder’s section. He has the ability to contribute to both elements of the game which makes him a key player for this game.

Bowlers

Albin Jacob: Albin is a decent option from the bowling department. He can provide crucial breakthroughs for his side and can make a difference in this game.

Stefan Franklin: Stefan is a key player for the Switzerland side. He has the ability to contain the batters as well as pick up vital wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in BUL vs SWI Dream11 prediction team

Faheem Nazir (SWI)

Hristo Lakov (BUL)

Aidan Andrews (SWI)

Kevin DSouza (BUL)

Prakash Mishra (BUL)

Important stats for BUL vs SWI Dream11 prediction team

Both teams haven’t played a game yet in the tournament.

BUL vs SWI Dream11 Prediction Today

BUL vs SWI Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saim Hussain, Arjun Vinod, Faheem Nazir, Kevin DSouza, Aidan Andrews, Hristo Lakov, Prakash Mishra, Sulaiman Ali, Albin Jacob, Ashwin Vinod, Stefan Franklin

Captain: Faheem Nazir, Vice-Captain: Hristo Lakov

BUL vs SWI Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saim Hussain, Idrees Ul Haque, Aravinda De Sliva, Faheem Nazir, Kevin DSouza, Aidan Andrews, Hristo Lakov, Prakash Mishra, Albin Jacob, Asad Mahmood, Stefan Franklin

Captain: Aidan Andrews, Vice-Captain: Kevin DSouza

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee