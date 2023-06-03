BUL vs TUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECI Bulgaria T10 match – June 3rd, 2023

The 2nd and 5th T10 match of the ECI Bulgaria T10, 2023 will be played between Bulgaria and Turkey at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia on the 3rd of June at 01:15 PM & 07:30 PM IST respectively.

Bulgaria has a balanced team with a mix of experienced and young domestic cricketers who have performed exceptionally well in the T10 format. Prakash Mishra, Zain Asif, Kevin D'Souza, and Manan Bashir are some of the key players in their lineup.

On the other hand, Turkey is relatively new to the T10 format, but they do have a few players who have shown promise. Mecit Ozturk, Murad Ozbek, and Ishak Elec are some of the notable players in their squad.

Considering the upcoming BUL vs TUR Dream11 prediction match, here are the top three players to consider for the captain or vice-captain.

#3 Zain Asif (BUL) - 8 credits

Zain Asif is a versatile cricketer who bats right-handed and bowls medium pace. He has been in outstanding form, scoring 340 runs in 12 matches this year at an impressive strike rate of 194.28. With an average of 39.00 in this format, he has proven to be a consistent performer with the bat. His highest score of 68* was also achieved in 2023.

Considering his current form, Zain Asif is one of the top selections for the BUL vs TUR Dream11 prediction match as your captain or vice-captain.

#2 Ishak Elec (TUR) - 8.5 credits

Ishak Elec, who began his T10 career in 2023, has made a remarkable impact since then. He has been a prolific run-scorer, amassing 328 runs at an impressive average of 29.81 and a strike rate of 183.24. Additionally, he has also shown his utility as a part-time bowler by picking up a couple of wickets in one of his innings.

#1 Manan Bashir (BUL) - 8.5 credits

Manan Bashir, the swashbuckling batter from Bulgaria, has been in sensational form this year. Despite playing only 8 T10 matches, he has already amassed an impressive total of 340 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 244.60. His most notable performance includes an unbeaten knock of 114 runs, showcasing his exceptional batting skills. His explosive batting style makes him a game-changer and a key player to have in your fantasy lineup.

Given his remarkable form and ability to score runs at a rapid pace, Manan Bashir is undoubtedly a top pick for the captain or vice-captain role in your BUL vs TUR Dream11 team.

