Bulgaria T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 5 (Updated)

The Bulgaria T10 League 2021 saw its first day of action on July 5, with four matches played on the day. Four more encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, July 6.

The Indo-Bulgarian CC are perched atop the Bulgaria T10 League 2021 points table. They emerged victorious in both their matches on Monday and have four points in their kitty.

They are followed by BSCU - MU Plovdiv, who have three points, courtesy of a win and an abandoned encounter. Barbarians' only point on Monday came via the abandoned match against BSCU - MU Plovdiv.

VTU-MU Pleven will start their campaign in the Bulgaria T10 League 2021 on Tuesday. Academic - MU Sofia suffered defeats in both their matches against Indo-Bulgarian CC on Monday and are placed last in the points table.

Following are the team standings after the opening day of matches in the Bulgaria T10 League 2021:

Bulgaria T10 League 2021 - Points Table

Bulgaria T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Bulgaria T10 League 2021 - Highest Run-scorers

Prakash Mishra of the Indo-Bulgarian CC is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Bulgaria T10 League 2021. He has amassed 77 runs in two matches, with a top score of 53. Mishra has an impressive strike rate of 179.07 and has struck 15 fours and a couple of sixes.

Kevin D'Souza of Academic - MU Sofia occupies second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 75 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 64 as his best effort. D'Souza's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 258.62, and are studded with seven fours and six maximums.

Saim Hussain of BSCU - MU Plovdiv is placed third in the top run-getters list. He blasted an unbeaten 67 in the only knock he played on Monday. Hussain scored those runs at an extraordinary strike rate of 319.04, with the help of four boundaries and seven sixes.

Most Wickets

Bulgaria T10 League 2021 - Highest Wicket-takers

Rohit Dhiman and Hristo Lakov, both from the Indo-Bulgarian CC, are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 1 of the Bulgaria T10 League 2021. Both bowlers accounted for the wickets of three opposition batsmen on Monday, with the former posting more economical bowling figures.

Dhiman has 2/14 as his best performance and has a decent economy of 7.50. Lakov has a best effort of 2/22 and has conceded an average of 8.75 runs per over.

Bakhtiar Tahiri is among a host of bowlers who took a couple of wickets each on the opening day of the league. Tahiri, who registered figures of 2-7 in the only match he played, is placed higher than the other bowlers due to his exceptional economy of 3.50.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra