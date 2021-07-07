Bulgaria T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 6 (Updated)

The Bulgaria T10 League 2021 saw its second day of action on July 6, with four encounters played on the day. Four more fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, July 7.

The Indo-Bulgarian CC and Academic - MU Sofia occupy the top two spots in the Bulgaria T10 League 2021 points table. Both teams have four points, with the former placed higher due to their superior net run rate.

BSCU - MU Plovdiv and Barbarians follow the two table-toppers in the standings. The two teams have three points apiece, courtesy of a win each and an abandoned encounter between the two sides.

VTU-MU Pleven are placed last in the Bulgaria T10 League 2021 points table. They have a couple of points to their name and have two additional games in hand compared to the three teams above them in the standings.

Following are the team standings after the second day of matches in the Bulgaria T10 League 2021:

Bulgaria T10 League 2021 Points Table

Bulgaria T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Bulgaria T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Saim Hussain of BSCU - MU Plovdiv has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Bulgaria T10 League 2021. He has amassed 115 runs in four matches, with his unbeaten 67 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Hussain's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 209.09, and are studded with eight fours and as many sixes.

Kevin D'Souza of Academic - MU Sofia is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 114 runs to date, with an unbeaten 64 as his best effort. D'Souza has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 242.55, with the help of ten boundaries and nine sixes.

Prakash Mishra of the Indo-Bulgarian CC has slipped to third spot on the top run-getters list of the Bulgaria T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 77 runs in two knocks, with 53 as his top score. Mishra has an impressive strike rate of 179.07 and has struck 15 fours and a couple of maximums.

He will hope to reclaim top spot in the run-scoring charts by scoring some runs in the two matches his team have in hand.

Most Wickets

Bulgaria T10 League 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Delrick Vinu of Academic - MU Sofia, with five scalps to his name, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the Bulgaria T10 League 2021. His 3-4 is the best spell of the tournament so far. However, he has been slightly expensive having conceded an average of 8.89 runs per over.

Ali Rasool of Academic - MU Sofia and Muhammad Uzair of BSCU - MU Plovdiv have both picked up four wickets each in the Bulgaria T10 League 2021 thus far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Rasool has a best effort of 2-8 and has an excellent economy of 6.16. Uzair has 3-10 as his best returns and has bowled at a decent economy of 7.00.

