Bulgaria T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 7 (Updated)

The Bulgaria T10 League 2021 saw its third day of action on July 7, with four matches played on the day. Four more encounters are scheduled for Thursday, July 8.

The Indo-Bulgarian CC and Academic - MU Sofia continue to occupy the top two spots in the Bulgaria T10 League 2021 points table. The two teams have eight points apiece, with the former having a couple of additional games in hand and a superior net run rate.

BSCU - MU Plovdiv and the Barbarians are placed third and fourth in the standings. Both sides have garnered three points to date and are separated on the points table by their respective net run rates.

VTU-MU Pleven bring up the rear of the Bulgaria T10 League 2021 points table. They have two points to their name, courtesy of a solitary win they have registered so far.

Following are the team standings after the third day of matches in the Bulgaria T10 League 2021:

Bulgaria T10 League 2021 Points Table

Bulgaria T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Bulgaria T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Prakash Mishra of the Indo-Bulgarian CC has reemerged as the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Bulgaria T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 160 runs in four matches, with his 73-run knock being the top score of the tournament. Mishra has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 207.79, with the help of 21 fours and 10 sixes.

Kevin D'Souza of Academic - MU Sofia occupies second position on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 119 runs so far, with an unbeaten 64 being his best effort. D'Souza's runs have come at a strike rate of 208.77, and are studded with 11 fours and nine maximums.

Saim Hussain of BSCU - MU Plovdiv is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Bulgaria T10 League 2021. He has smashed 115 runs in three knocks, with an unbeaten 67 as his highest score. Hussain has an excellent strike rate of 209.09, and has struck eight boundaries and as many sixes.

Apart from the aforementioned three players, VTU-MU Pleven's Tarun Yadav (84) and Aswad Khan (58), and Academic - MU Sofia 's Ishan De Silva (51) and Ashbel Nicson (51) are the highest run-scorers from the four teams in action on Thursday.

Most Wickets

Bulgaria T10 League 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

The Academic - MU Sofia duo of Ali Rasool and Delrick Vinu are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 3 of the Bulgaria T10 League 2021. Both bowlers have snared eight wickets, with the former being more economical.

Rasool has 2/5 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy of 5.50. Vinu has 3/4 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 8.48 runs per over.

Prakash Mishra of the Indo-Bulgarian CC, with six scalps to his credit, is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the Bulgaria T10 League 2021. He has 2/10 as his best returns and has a decent economy of 7.37.

Other than Rasool, Vinu and Mishra, VTU-MU Pleven's Mukul Kadyan (5), Akshay Harikumar (5) and Aswad Khan (5), Academic - MU Sofia's Huzaif Yousuf (5), Bradleey Constantine (4) and Ashbel Nicson (4), Indo-Bulgarian CC's Rohit Dhiman (4) and Hristo Lakov (4), and BSCU - MU Plovdiv's Muhammad Uzair (4) are the most successful bowlers from the teams plying their trade on Thursday.

