Bulgaria T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 8 (Updated)

The Bulgaria T10 League 2021 saw its penultimate day of preliminary phase action on July 8, with four matches played on the day. The final four league stage fixtures are scheduled for Friday, July 9.

The Indo-Bulgarian CC and Academic - MU Sofia still occupy the top two positions in the Bulgaria T10 League 2021 points table. The two teams have garnered 12 points each and will face each other in the first qualifier on Saturday.

The two table-toppers are followed by BSCU - MU Plovdiv and the Barbarians in the standings. Both sides have three points and will be looking for wins in their final two league stage encounters on Friday to secure their spots in the knockout stage of the tournament.

VTU-MU Pleven, who have just two points in their kitty, are languishing at the bottom of the Bulgaria T10 League 2021 points table. However, they will be guaranteed a berth in the eliminator if they put it across BSCU - MU Plovdiv in both their encounters on Friday.

Following are the team standings after the fourth day of matches in the Bulgaria T10 League 2021:

Bulgaria T10 League 2021 Points Table

Bulgaria T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Bulgaria T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Prakash Mishra of the Indo-Bulgarian CC continues to be the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Bulgaria T10 League 2021. He has amassed 203 runs in six encounters, with 73 as his highest score. Mishra's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 205.05, and are studded with 24 fours and 14 sixes.

Saim Hussain of BSCU - MU Plovdiv has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 178 runs to date, with an unbeaten 67 being his best effort. Hussain has an impressive strike rate of 193.47, and has struck 14 boundaries and 10 sixes.

Kevin D'Souza of Academic - MU Sofia is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Bulgaria T10 League 2021. He has smashed 121 runs in eight matches, with an unbeaten 64 being his top score. D'Souza has scored his runs at a strike rate of 205.08, with the help of 11 fours and nine maximums.

Apart from Mishra and Hussain, VTU-MU Pleven's Aswad Khan (109), Tarun Yadav (101) and Akshay Harikumar (81), BSCU - MU Plovdiv's Sulaiman Ali (97), the Indo-Bulgarian CC's Rohit Dhiman (81) and Hristo Lakov (75), and the Barbarians' Mohammad Fayaz (61), Dimo Nikolov (55) are the highest run-scorers of their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Bulgaria T10 League 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Ali Rasool of Academic - MU Sofia, with nine scalps to his credit, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the Bulgaria T10 League 2021. He has a best spell of 2/5 and has an excellent economy of 6.85.

Prakash Mishra of the Indo-Bulgarian CC and Delrick Vinu of Academic - MU Sofia have both accounted for the wickets of eight opposition batsmen in the Bulgaria T10 League 2021 thus far. Mishra is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Mishra has a spell of 2/10 as his best performance and has conceded an average of 9.66 runs per over. Vinu has a best effort of 3/4 and has a slightly higher economy of 9.84.

Other than Mishra, BSCU - MU Plovdiv's Muhammad Uzair (7), VTU-MU Pleven's Mukul Kadyan (6), Akshay Harikumar (5) and Aswad Khan (5), the Indo-Bulgarian CC's Rohit Dhiman (5), Hristo Lakov (5) and Deep Singh (5), and the Barbarians' Dimo Nikolov (3) and Nikolay Nankov (3) are the most successful bowlers from their respective teams.

