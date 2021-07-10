Bulgaria T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 9 (Updated)

The Bulgaria T10 League 2021 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned on Saturday, July 10. The Eliminator will be followed by two Qualifiers and the title decider.

Indo-Bulgarian finished atop the Bulgaria T10 League 2021 points table, with 14 points to their credit. They will play Academic - MU Sofia, who garnered 12 points in the league phase, in Qualifier 1.

BSCU - MU Plovdiv and the Barbarians are placed third and fourth in the standings. They finished with seven and five points respectively and will face off in the Eliminator.

VTU-MU Pleven are eliminated from the Bulgaria League 2021. They finished with just two points, courtesy of a solitary win they registered in the tournament.

Following are the team standings after the conclusion of the preliminary phase of the Bulgaria T10 League 2021:

Bulgaria T10 League 2021 Points Table

Bulgaria T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Bulgaria T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Prakash Mishra of Indo-Bulgarian has consolidated his position as the highest run-scorer after the fifth day of action in the Bulgaria T10 League 2021. He has smashed 261 runs in eight matches, with 73 being his top score. Mishra has an excellent strike rate of 208.80, and has struck 32 fours and 17 sixes.

Saim Hussain of BSCU - MU Plovdiv is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 194 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 67 being his best effort. Hussain has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 190.19, with the help of 17 fours and 10 maximums.

Hussain's teammate Sulaiman Ali occupies third position in the top run-getters list of the Bulgaria T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 146 runs in seven knocks, with a highest score of 73. Ali's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 148.98, and are studded with 17 boundaries and five sixes.

Apart from the aforementioned three players, Indo-Bulgarian's Hristo Lakov (133) and Rohit Dhiman (113), Academic - MU Sofia's Kevin D'Souza (121), Ishan De Silva (77) and Firas Hussain (71), and the Barbarians' Mohammad Fayaz (103) and Dimo Nikolov (92) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Saturday.

Most Wickets

Bulgaria T10 League 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Ali Rasool of Academic - MU Sofia and Prakash Mishra of Indo-Bulgarian are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 5 of the Bulgaria T10 League 2021. Both bowlers have snared nine wickets, with the former having a superior economy rate.

Rasool has a spell of 2/5 as his best performance and has an excellent economy of 6.85. Mishra has a best effort of 2/10 but has been taken for an average of 9.73 runs per over.

Delrick Vinu of Academic - MU Sofia, with eight scalps to his name, is placed third on the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/4 as his best returns and has conceded an average of 9.84 runs per over.

Other than Rasool, Mishra and Vinu, Indo-Bulgarian's Rohit Dhiman (7), Deep Singh (7) and Hristo Lakov (6), BSCU - MU Plovdiv's Muhammad Uzair (7) and Sulaiman Ali (6), Academic - MU Sofia's Huzaif Yousuf (6), and the Barbarians' Nikolay Nankov (5) and Dimo Nikolov (4) are the most successful bowlers from their respective sides.

Edited by Samya Majumdar