BUL vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2021 Match 11

Bulls XI will lock horns with Lions XI in match number 11 of the Pondicherry T20 2021 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Both Bulls XI and Lions XI have had a similar record in the Pondicherry T20 2021 so far, having won one win and lost two games each. But with a net run rate of -0.682, Bulls XI are at the bottom of the points table. Lions XI, on the other hand, are placed fourth with a net run rate of -0.133.

BUL vs LIO Probable Playing 11 Today

Bulls XI: S Karthik-II, P Surendiran, Jay Pandey, Mohamed Safeequddin, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), AC Amarnath, S Ashwath-II, Gautham Srinivas, Bhupender Chauhan, Karthik B Nair, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan

Lions XI: R Ayyanar, Ajith Kumar A, Shreeraj Anant Gharat (c), S Parameeswaran, N Thennavan, Nitish Manik Salekar, A Kamaleeshwaran, Kannan Vignesh, M Mathan, Satish Jangir B, SanthaMoorthy

Match Details

BUL vs LIO, Match 11, Pondicherry T20 2021

Date and Time: August 11th 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a good one to bat on, with teams consistently posting decent scores on this ground. The average first-innings score at the venue in the Pondicherry T20 2021 is 145 runs. While the spinners have found some turn, the pacers have got the ball to move early on.

Today’s BUL vs LIO Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

S Karthik-II – The Bulls XI stumper has played some quickfire cameos at the top of the order, scoring 61 runs while striking at 179.41.

Batsmen

Shreeraj Anant Gharat – The Lions XI no.3 has chipped in nicely with the bat, scoring 94 runs at a strike-rate of 136.23.

Mohamed Safeequddin – Safeequddin is yet to fire in the Pondicherry T20 2021. But he has the ability to get a substantial score today.

All-rounders

S Parameeswaran – Parameeswaran has been in top form with both the bat and ball. He has accumulated 87 runs at a strike rate of 145 while also taking four wickets.

S Ashwath-II – The Bulls XI all-rounder has been bowling really well, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.36.

Bowlers

Satish Jangir B – The 23-year-old off-spinner has picked up six wickets in the Pondicherry T20 2021. He can also be a handy batter lower down the order.

Pooviarasan Pooviarasan – Pooviarasan is the leading wicket-taker for Bulls XI in the Pondicherry T20 2021, taking six wickets in three games.

Top 5 best players to pick in BUL vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Satish Jangir B (LIO): 294 points

S Parameeswaran (LIO): 267 points

Pooviarasan Pooviarasan (BUL): 262 points

Kannan Vignesh (LIO): 217 points

Karthik B Nair (BUL): 216 points

Important stats for BUL vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Pooviarasan Pooviarasan: 6 wickets; ER – 5.77

Ashwath Sridhar: 25 runs & 4 wickets; SR – 86.20 & ER – 5.36

Satish Jangir B: 44 runs & 6 wickets; SR – 169.23 & ER – 8.88

Kannan Vignesh: 10 runs & 6 wickets; SR – 76.92 & ER – 6.12

BUL vs LIO Dream 11 Prediction (Pondicherry T20 2021)

Dream11 Team 1 for Bulls XI vs Lions XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Ayyanar, S Karthik-II, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, Nitish Manik Salekar, Mohamed Safeequddin, S Parameeswaran, Kannan Vignesh, S Ashwath-II, Satish Jangir B, Karthik B Nair, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan

Captain: Satish Jangir B. Vice-captain: S Ashwath-II

Dream11 Team 2 for Bulls XI vs Lions XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Karthik-II, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, A Kamaleeshwaran, Jay Pandey, S Parameeswaran, Kannan Vignesh, S Ashwath-II, SanthaMoorthy, Satish Jangir B, Karthik B Nair, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan

Captain: S Parameeswaran. Vice-captain: Pooviarasan Pooviarasan

Edited by Samya Majumdar