BUL vs TIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022 Match 3

Bulls XI will take on Tigers XI in match number three of the Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry on Tuesday.

This is the first game of the tournament for Tigers XI. They finished second in the league stage last year but lost in the semi-finals. They will be looking to go a few more steps further this time around.

Bulls XI had a disappointing season in 2021 (three wins and seven losses) as they finished fifth on the points table. They have started this season with a loss as well, going down against Tuskers XI by 30 runs.

BUL vs TIG Probable Playing 11 today

Bulls XI: P Surendiran (wk), Siddharth Naidu, Jay Pandey, Abhilash Kulkarni, Gautham Srinivas, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), Bhupender Chauhan, S Ashwath, N Vengadeshwaran, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Sathya Kumar

Tigers XI: M Mathavan (wk), J Karthikeyan, R Sabari, R Ragupathy, K Aravind, S Jasvanth, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Jullian Jacab, R Vijai, Yathish Kumar-N, Vijay Rajaram

Match Details

Match: BUL vs TIG

Date & Time: July 12th 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a good one to bat on. The average first innings score last season was around 150. There has been some turn for the spinners while the pacers get some movement with the new ball as well.

Today’s BUL vs TIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Mathavan has a knack for getting crucial runs and can get them at a rapid rate. He had a strike-rate of 134.14 last season.

Batters

Jay Pandey was superb in the last game as he struck a 35-ball 53 in a knock that included seven fours and two sixes.

All-rounders

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He scored 27 (one four and two sixes) and also took one wicket with the ball.

S Jasvanth was consistent with the ball and returned with 12 scalps in nine games last season. He can also come in handy with the bat.

Bowlers

R Vijai bowled well in the 2021 edition and picked up 12 wickets in nine matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in BUL vs TIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Jay Pandey (BUL)

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (BUL)

S Jasvanth (TIG)

J Karthikeyan (TIG)

Paras Ratnaparkhe (TIG)

BUL vs TIG Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Bulls XI vs Tigers XI - Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mathavan, Jay Pandey, R Ragupathy, J Karthikeyan, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Bhupender Chauhan, Paras Ratnaparkhe, S Jasvanth, S Ashwath, N Vengadeshwaran, R Vijai

Captain: S Jasvanth Vice-captain: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu

Dream11 Team for Bulls XI vs Tigers XI - Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Siddharth Naidu, M Mathavan, Jay Pandey, J Karthikeyan, K Aravind, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Paras Ratnaparkhe, S Jasvanth, Pooviarasan Manogaran, N Vengadeshwaran, R Vijai

Captain: Paras Ratnaparkhe Vice-captain: Jay Pandey

