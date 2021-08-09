BUL vs TIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2021 Match 9

Bulls XI will lock horns with Tigers XI in the match number nine of the Pondicherry T20 2021 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Monday.
Both teams have been inconsistent in the Pondicherry T20 so far. Bulls XI started their campaign with a loss at the hands of Sharks XI before beating Tuskers XI in their second game. Tigers XI, on the other hand, won their first Pondicherry T20 match before losing two games in a row.
BUL vs TIG Probable Playing 11 Today
Bulls XI: S Karthik-II, P Surendiran, Jay Pandey, Mohamed Safeequddin, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), Gautham Srinivas, Bhupender Chauhan, Karthik B Nair, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan, S Ashwath-II, Sathya Kumar
Tigers XI: Neyan Kangayan, R Ragupathy (c), J Karthikeyan, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Anton Andrew Subikshan, Aravind Raj R, B Prabu, S Jasvanth, Siva Kumar, Madan Kumar, R Vijai
Match Details
BUL vs TIG, Game 9, Pondicherry T20
Date and Time: August 9th 2021, 9:30 AM IST
Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a good one to bat on. After the first eight Pondicherry T20 games, the average first-innings score at the venue is 147 runs. While there have been some turn for the spinners, the pacers have found movement with the new ball as well.
Today’s BUL vs TIG Dream11 match top picks
Wicket-keeper
P Surendiran – In the only Pondicherry T20 game Surendiran has played this season, he smashed 72 runs at a strike rate of 122.03.
Batsmen
R Ragupathy – Ragupathy has looked good in the Pondicherry T20, accumulating 82 runs at a strike rate of 130.15.
Mohamed Safeequddin – The Bulls XI batsman may not have had a great tournament so far, but he has the ability to score big.
All-rounders
S Ashwath-II – Ashwath hasn't really fired with the bat, scoring just 33 runs. However, he has picked up four wickets at an economy of 3.87.
Paras Ratnaparkhe – The Tigers XI all-rounder has been excellent with both the bat and ball. He has picked up two wickets and has scored 92 runs.
Bowlers
Pooviarasan Pooviarasan – Pooviarasan has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.57.
Siva Kumar – The Tigers XI pacer has taken four wickets in just 6.4 overs that he has bowled in the Pondicherry T20 2021.
Top 5 best players to pick in BUL vs TIG Dream11 prediction team
Paras Ratnaparkhe (TIG): 216 points
Pooviarasan Pooviarasan (BUL): 207 points
S Jasvanth (TIG): 216 points
S Ashwath-II (BUL): 163 points
Siva Kumar (TIG): 153 points
Important stats for BUL vs TIG Dream11 prediction team
Pooviarasan Pooviarasan: 5 wickets; ER – 6.57
P Surendiran: 72 runs; SR – 122.03
Paras Ratnaparkhe: 92 runs & 2 wickets; SR – 139.39 & ER – 6.66
S Jasvanth: 33 runs & 4 wickets; SR – 96.07 & ER – 6.45
BUL vs TIG Dream 11 Prediction (Pondicherry T20)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Karthik-II, P Surendiran, Neyan Kangayan, R Ragupathy, Mohamed Safeequddin, S Jasvanth, S Ashwath-II, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan, Karthik B Nair, Siva Kumar
Captain: S Jasvanth. Vice-captain: S Ashwath-IIDream11 Team 2 for Bulls XI vs Tigers XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Karthik-II, P Surendiran, B Prabhu, R Ragupathy, Mohamed Safeequddin, S Jasvanth, S Ashwath-II, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan, R Vijai, Siva Kumar
Captain: Paras Ratnaparkhe. Vice-captain: Pooviarasan Pooviarasan