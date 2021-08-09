BUL vs TIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2021 Match 9

Bulls XI will lock horns with Tigers XI in the match number nine of the Pondicherry T20 2021 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Monday.

Both teams have been inconsistent in the Pondicherry T20 so far. Bulls XI started their campaign with a loss at the hands of Sharks XI before beating Tuskers XI in their second game. Tigers XI, on the other hand, won their first Pondicherry T20 match before losing two games in a row.

BUL vs TIG Probable Playing 11 Today

Bulls XI: S Karthik-II, P Surendiran, Jay Pandey, Mohamed Safeequddin, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), Gautham Srinivas, Bhupender Chauhan, Karthik B Nair, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan, S Ashwath-II, Sathya Kumar

Tigers XI: Neyan Kangayan, R Ragupathy (c), J Karthikeyan, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Anton Andrew Subikshan, Aravind Raj R, B Prabu, S Jasvanth, Siva Kumar, Madan Kumar, R Vijai

Match Details

BUL vs TIG, Game 9, Pondicherry T20

Date and Time: August 9th 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a good one to bat on. After the first eight Pondicherry T20 games, the average first-innings score at the venue is 147 runs. While there have been some turn for the spinners, the pacers have found movement with the new ball as well.

Today’s BUL vs TIG Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

P Surendiran – In the only Pondicherry T20 game Surendiran has played this season, he smashed 72 runs at a strike rate of 122.03.

Batsmen

R Ragupathy – Ragupathy has looked good in the Pondicherry T20, accumulating 82 runs at a strike rate of 130.15.

Mohamed Safeequddin – The Bulls XI batsman may not have had a great tournament so far, but he has the ability to score big.

All-rounders

S Ashwath-II – Ashwath hasn't really fired with the bat, scoring just 33 runs. However, he has picked up four wickets at an economy of 3.87.

Paras Ratnaparkhe – The Tigers XI all-rounder has been excellent with both the bat and ball. He has picked up two wickets and has scored 92 runs.

Bowlers

Pooviarasan Pooviarasan – Pooviarasan has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.57.

Siva Kumar – The Tigers XI pacer has taken four wickets in just 6.4 overs that he has bowled in the Pondicherry T20 2021.

Top 5 best players to pick in BUL vs TIG Dream11 prediction team

Paras Ratnaparkhe (TIG): 216 points

Pooviarasan Pooviarasan (BUL): 207 points

S Jasvanth (TIG): 216 points

S Ashwath-II (BUL): 163 points

Siva Kumar (TIG): 153 points

Important stats for BUL vs TIG Dream11 prediction team

Pooviarasan Pooviarasan: 5 wickets; ER – 6.57

P Surendiran: 72 runs; SR – 122.03

Paras Ratnaparkhe: 92 runs & 2 wickets; SR – 139.39 & ER – 6.66

S Jasvanth: 33 runs & 4 wickets; SR – 96.07 & ER – 6.45

BUL vs TIG Dream 11 Prediction (Pondicherry T20)

Dream11 Team 1 for Bulls XI vs Tigers XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Karthik-II, P Surendiran, Neyan Kangayan, R Ragupathy, Mohamed Safeequddin, S Jasvanth, S Ashwath-II, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan, Karthik B Nair, Siva Kumar

Captain: S Jasvanth. Vice-captain: S Ashwath-II

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Karthik-II, P Surendiran, B Prabhu, R Ragupathy, Mohamed Safeequddin, S Jasvanth, S Ashwath-II, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan, R Vijai, Siva Kumar

Captain: Paras Ratnaparkhe. Vice-captain: Pooviarasan Pooviarasan

Edited by Samya Majumdar