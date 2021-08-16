BUL vs TIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2021, Match 19

Bulls XI will take on Tigers XI in match number 19 of the Pondicherry T20 2021 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Monday.

After losing three on the bounce, the Bulls XI finally returned to winning ways in the Pondicherry T20 2021. They have now won two and lost four of their six games in the tournament. Tigers XI, meanwhile, have been in magnificent form in the Pondicherry T20 2021. With four wins on the trot and five in total, they are second in the points table.

BUL vs TIG Probable Playing 11 Today

Bulls XI: S Karthik-II, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Gautham Srinivas, P Surendiran, Jay Pandey, Karthik B Nair, Mohamed Safeequddin, S Ashwath-II, N Vengadeshwaran, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan, Sathya Kumar

Tigers XI: Neyan Kangayan, Aravind Raj R, Arjun Ganesh, Paras Ratnaparkhe, M Mathavan, Anton Andrew Subikshan (c), Jullian Jacab, Siva Kumar, R Vijai, S Jasvanth, Vignesh E

Match Details

BUL vs TIG, Match 19, Pondicherry T20 2021

Date and Time: August 16th 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a decent one to bat on. After 18 Pondicherry T20 2021 games, the average first-innings score at the venue is around 147 runs. The spinners have found some turn on this ground and more of the same can be expected from today's game.

Today’s BUL vs TIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Mathavan – Mathavan has looked in decent touch with the bat, scoring 40 runs at a strike rate of 142.85.

Batsmen

Arjun Ganesh – Ganesh has been in sublime form in the Pondicherry T20 2021, amassing 195 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 129.13.

Jay Pandey – The Bulls XI middle-order batsman has chipped in nicely, scoring 109 runs in the Pondicherry T20 2021 so far.

All-rounders

Paras Ratnaparkhe – The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 116 runs at a strike rate of 117.17. On the bowling front, he has taken six wickets.

S Ashwath-II – Ashwath has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 4.85 while also contributing 41 runs with the bat.

Bowlers

Karthik B Nair – The Bulls XI leg-spinner has picked up eight wickets in six Pondicherry T20 games.

Siva Kumar – Kumar has taken 13 wickets from seven matches and is striking once in every 10 deliveries.

Top 5 best players to pick in BUL vs TIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Siva Kumar (TIG): 465 points

Paras Ratnaparkhe (TIG): 421 points

S Jasvanth (TIG): 414 points

M Pooviarasan (BUL): 343 points

Karthik B Nair (BUL): 336 points

Important stats for BUL vs TIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Karthik B Nair: 49 runs & 8 wickets; SR – 84.48 & ER – 7.27

Jay Pandey: 109 runs; SR – 102.83

Siva Kumar: 13 wickets; ER – 6.64

Arjun Ganesh: 195 runs; SR – 129.13

BUL vs TIG Dream 11 Prediction (Pondicherry T20 2021)

Dream11 Team for Bulls XI vs Tigers XI - Pondicherry T20 2021 Match 19.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mathavan, Arjun Ganesh, Jay Pandey, Mohamed Safeequddin, S Jasvanth, Anton Andrew Subikshan, S Ashwath-II, Paras Ratnaparkhe, M Pooviarasan, Karthik B Nair, Siva Kumar

Captain: Paras Ratnaparkhe. Vice-captain: Karthik B Nair

Dream11 Team for Bulls XI vs Tigers XI - Pondicherry T20 2021 Match 19.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Surendiran, Neyan Kangayan, Arjun Ganesh, Jay Pandey, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, S Jasvanth, S Ashwath-II, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Karthik B Nair, R Vijai, Siva Kumar

Captain: Siva Kumar. Vice-captain: Arjun Ganesh

