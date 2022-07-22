BUL vs TUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022 Match 17

Bulls XI will take on Tuskers XI in the 17th match of the Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Friday.

Bulls have had a poor run in the tournament so far. They have lost four of their five games, while the other was washed out. Meanwhile, Tuskers have had a decent season, winning three of their five games, losing two.

BUL vs TUS Probable Playing XIs

Bulls

P Surendiran (wk), Siddharth Naidu, Jay Pandey, Ashok Kumar, Rajasekar Reddy J, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Kumar Pazhani, S Ashwath, N Vengadeshwaran, Bharat Bhushan Sharma.

Tuskers

R Ayyanar (c & wk), Akash Anand Kargave, A Kamaleeshwaran, Satish Jangir B, N Thennavan, Priyam Ashish, K Vignesh, Magadevan Mathan, SanthaMoorthy, Kushal Prajapat, Saurabh Yadav.

Match Details

Match: BUL vs TUS

Date & Time: July 22nd 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a good one to bat on. A score of around 150 could be par at this venue. There could be some turn for the spinners while the pacers might get some movement with the new ball as well.

Today’s BUL vs TUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Ayyanar has contributed decently with the bat and has accumulated 100 runs in five innings at a strike-rate of 114.94.

Batters

Akash Anand Kargave seems to be in good batting form and has mustered 117 runs while striking at 146.25.

All-rounders

Satish Jangir B has been excellent with both bat and ball. He has scored 107 runs at a strike rate of 146.58 and has taken five wickets at an economy of 6.47.

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu is the fourth-highest run-getter in this tournament and has amassed 174 runs in four innings at a strike-rate of 129.85.

Bowlers

SanthaMoorthy has been in top form with the ball. He has returned with six wickets so far in this competition.

Five best players to pick in BUL vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Team

Satish Jangir B (TUS): 319 points

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (BUL): 303 points

A Kamaleeshwaran (TUS): 292 points

Akash Anand Kargave (TUS): 243 points

Jay Pandey (BUL): 170 points

Key stats for BUL vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Team

Satish Jangir B: 107 runs & 5 wickets

A Kamaleeshwaran: 122 runs & 4 wickets

K Vignesh: 6 wickets

Akash Anand Kargave: 117 runs

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu: 174 runs & 1 wicket

Jay Pandey: 75 runs & 1 wicket

BUL vs TUS Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Bulls XI vs Tuskers XI - Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Ayyanar, Akash Anand Kargave, Jay Pandey, Rajasekar Reddy J, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Satish Jangir B, A Kamaleeshwaran, K Vignesh, S Ashwath, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, SanthaMoorthy.

Captain: Satish Jangir B. Vice-captain: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu.

Dream11 Team for Bulls XI vs Tuskers XI - Pondicherry Men's T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Siddharth Naidu, Akash Anand Kargave, Jay Pandey, Rajasekar Reddy J, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Satish Jangir B, A Kamaleeshwaran, K Vignesh, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, SanthaMoorthy.

Captain: A Kamaleeshwaran. Vice-captain: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu.

