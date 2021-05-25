BUW vs BBS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Krefeld match - May 26th, 2021

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves will take on Bonn Blue Star in the 35th & 36th matches of the ECS T10 Krefeld on May 26th at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld.

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves currently stand third in the ECS T10 Krefeld points table. They have won three out of the six games they have played so far. In their most recent game, the Wolves suffered a defeat against Koln CC by a huge margin of 68 runs.

Bonn Blue Star stand fourth in the ECS T10 Krefeld points table. They have won two out of their four matches thus far. In their last game against DJK SG Solingen, Bonn Blue Star secured a commanding nine-wicket win. They will be looking to continue their winning momentum in this match.

Squads to choose from

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves: Waqas Fatmi, Shujahat Hussain, Rajnish Shukla, Shamil Niyas, Omar Sardar, Usman Sardar, Hadi Raza, Humayun Butt, Zain Alam, Abdul Haseeb, Raj Bhushan, Hammad Ashraf, Abdul Rehman Shaikh, Nasib Khushdel, Abhinav Rayal, Taha Hassan, Alim Ullah, Blake Chant

Bonn Blue Star: Asad Mohammad, Sahir Naqash, MD Shafiullah Kadem, Khurram Ilyas, Hasan Bukhari, Viprendra Joshi, Naeem Akhtar, Manpreet Ghotra, Jawad Azizi, Ranjith Kumar, Rajvinder Singh, Jaspreet Hunjhan, Karanjit Brar, Haron Khan, Vikram Jeet, Farhan Shaukat, Ranjit Singh, Dilshan Rajudeen, Zaheer Abbas, Bryan Rattan, Zaigham Waqas.

Probable Playing XIs

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves

Waqas Fatmi, Shamil Niyas, Hadi Raza, Humayun Butt, Zain Alam, Abdul Haseeb, Raj Bhushan, Hammad Ashraf, Nasib Khushdel, Taha Hassan, Muhammad Asif.

Bonn Blue Star

Khurram Ilyas, Hasan Bukhari, Naeem Akhtar, Sahir Naqash, Karanjit Brar, Haron Khan, Vikram Jeet, Ranjit Rana Singh, MD Shafiullah Khan, Dilshan Rajudeen, Zaheer Abbas

Match Details

Match: Bayer Uerdingen Wolves vs Bonn Blue Star, Match 35 & 36

Date and Time: May 26th 2021, 4:30 & 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground assists the bowlers more with very little on offer for the batters. The pacers generally get some movement and bounce off the surface initially, making it hard for the batters to score runs.

The team winning the toss would most probably opt to field first and restrict their opponent to a below-par total.

BUW vs BBS Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

BUW vs BBS Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Khurram Ilyas, Zaheer Abbas, Humayun Butt, Dilshan Rajudeen, Vikram Jeet, Waqas Fatmi, Taha Hassan, Abdul Haseeb, Haron Khan, Hammad Ashraf, Raj Bhushan

Captain: Humayun Butt Vice-captain: Dilshan Rajudeen

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Humayun Butt, Dilshan Rajudeen, Waqas Fatmi, Shamil Niyas, Sahir Naqash, Taha Hassan, Abdul Haseeb, Muhammad Asif, MD Shafiullah Khan, Haron Khan, Raj Bhushan

Captain: Taha Hassan Vice-captain: Raj Bhushan