BUW vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Krefeld match - May 22, 2021

In the 21st match of the ECS T10 Krefeld tournament, Bayer Uerdingen Wolves will take on the Dusseldorf Blackcaps at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves are a new side to competitive cricket, with the team being formed earlier this year. However, they will have a slight home advantage when they take on the Blackcaps in their first game of the season.

Meanwhile, the Dusseldorf Blackcaps were the German Bundesliga champions in 2017. They have won the NRW Bundesliga title a total of six times. With 122 wickets from 76 matches, Kashif Shahab is their leading wicket-taker while Oascoroni Ahamed is their leading run-scorer with 2685 runs at an average of 50.66 in 78 matches.

The Dusseldorf Blackcaps will be the clear favorites given their experience.

Squads to choose from

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves

Waqas Fatmi, Shujahat Hussain, Rajnish shukla, Shamil Niyas, Omar Sardar, Usman Sardar, Hadi Raza, Humayun Butt, Zain Alam, Abdul Haseeb, Raj Bhushan, Hammad Ashraf, Abdul Rehman Shaikh, Nasib Khushdel, Abhinav Rayal, Taha Hassan, Alim Ullah.

Dusseldorf Blackcaps

Rahul Srinivas, Muhammad Raheel, Udit Saxena, Jamshed Khan, Kashif Shahab, Harman Singh, Jatin Masiwal, Sudipro Ray, Niraj Patel, Nilay Patel, Venkat Ganesan, Adithya Rao, Oascoroni Ahamed, Benjamin Das, Neeraj Sharma, Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai, Vishal Malik, Praveen Ganesan, Tobias Brucklmeier, Sanil Bhatia.

Probable Playing XIs

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves

Waqas Fatmi, Shujahat Hussain, Rajnish Shukla, Shamil Niyas, Humayun Butt, Zain Alam, Raj Bhushan, Nasib Khushdel, Abhinav Rayal, Taha Hassan, Alim Ullah

Dusseldorf Blackcaps

Rahul Srinivas, Muhammad Raheel, Kashif Shahab, Nilay Patel, Venkat Ganesan, Oascoroni Ahamed, Jamshed Khan, Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai, Praveen Ganesan, Tobias Brucklmeier, Harman Singh

Match Details

Match: Bayer Uerdingen Wolves vs Dusseldorf Blackcaps, Match 21

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground

Date and Time (IST): 22nd May, 12:30 PM

Pitch report

A few experienced teams have managed to read the pitch pretty well at this ground. However, quite a few teams have failed to do well on this wicket. We can expect scores of around 80-110 in the first innings.

With most teams taking a calculated approach, chasing teams have a better winning record at this venue.

ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BUW vs DB)

BUW vs DB Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Humayun Butt, Abhinav Rayal, Oascoroni Ahamed, Harman Singh, Jamshed Khan, Kashif Shahab, Taha Hassan, Alim Ullah, Muhammad Raheel, Nasib Khushdel, Raj Bhushan

Captain: Alim Ullah Vice-captain: Jamshed Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nilay Patel, Humayun Butt, Abhinav Rayal, Oascoroni Ahamed, Praveen Ganesan, Kashif Shahab, Venkat Ganesan, Zain Alam, Alim Ullah, Muhammad Raheel, Nasib Khushdel

Captain: Oascoroni Ahamed Vice-captain: Muhammad Raheel