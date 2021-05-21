BUW vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Krefeld match - May 22, 2021

In the 21st match of the ECS T10 Krefeld tournament, Bayer Uerdingen Wolves will take on the Dusseldorf Blackcaps at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground on Saturday.
Bayer Uerdingen Wolves are a new side to competitive cricket, with the team being formed earlier this year. However, they will have a slight home advantage when they take on the Blackcaps in their first game of the season.
Meanwhile, the Dusseldorf Blackcaps were the German Bundesliga champions in 2017. They have won the NRW Bundesliga title a total of six times. With 122 wickets from 76 matches, Kashif Shahab is their leading wicket-taker while Oascoroni Ahamed is their leading run-scorer with 2685 runs at an average of 50.66 in 78 matches.
The Dusseldorf Blackcaps will be the clear favorites given their experience.
Squads to choose from
Bayer Uerdingen Wolves
Waqas Fatmi, Shujahat Hussain, Rajnish shukla, Shamil Niyas, Omar Sardar, Usman Sardar, Hadi Raza, Humayun Butt, Zain Alam, Abdul Haseeb, Raj Bhushan, Hammad Ashraf, Abdul Rehman Shaikh, Nasib Khushdel, Abhinav Rayal, Taha Hassan, Alim Ullah.
Dusseldorf Blackcaps
Rahul Srinivas, Muhammad Raheel, Udit Saxena, Jamshed Khan, Kashif Shahab, Harman Singh, Jatin Masiwal, Sudipro Ray, Niraj Patel, Nilay Patel, Venkat Ganesan, Adithya Rao, Oascoroni Ahamed, Benjamin Das, Neeraj Sharma, Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai, Vishal Malik, Praveen Ganesan, Tobias Brucklmeier, Sanil Bhatia.
Probable Playing XIs
Bayer Uerdingen Wolves
Waqas Fatmi, Shujahat Hussain, Rajnish Shukla, Shamil Niyas, Humayun Butt, Zain Alam, Raj Bhushan, Nasib Khushdel, Abhinav Rayal, Taha Hassan, Alim Ullah
Dusseldorf Blackcaps
Rahul Srinivas, Muhammad Raheel, Kashif Shahab, Nilay Patel, Venkat Ganesan, Oascoroni Ahamed, Jamshed Khan, Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai, Praveen Ganesan, Tobias Brucklmeier, Harman Singh
Match Details
Match: Bayer Uerdingen Wolves vs Dusseldorf Blackcaps, Match 21
Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground
Date and Time (IST): 22nd May, 12:30 PM
Pitch report
A few experienced teams have managed to read the pitch pretty well at this ground. However, quite a few teams have failed to do well on this wicket. We can expect scores of around 80-110 in the first innings.
With most teams taking a calculated approach, chasing teams have a better winning record at this venue.
ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BUW vs DB)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Humayun Butt, Abhinav Rayal, Oascoroni Ahamed, Harman Singh, Jamshed Khan, Kashif Shahab, Taha Hassan, Alim Ullah, Muhammad Raheel, Nasib Khushdel, Raj Bhushan
Captain: Alim Ullah Vice-captain: Jamshed Khan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nilay Patel, Humayun Butt, Abhinav Rayal, Oascoroni Ahamed, Praveen Ganesan, Kashif Shahab, Venkat Ganesan, Zain Alam, Alim Ullah, Muhammad Raheel, Nasib Khushdel
Captain: Oascoroni Ahamed Vice-captain: Muhammad Raheel