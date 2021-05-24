BUW vs DSS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Krefeld Match - May 24, 2021

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves will lock horns with DJK SG Solingen in the 25th match of the ECS T10 Krefeld at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on Monday. Moreover, this will be the first of the two consecutive meetings of the day between these two sides.

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves have had a disastrous season so far. They have lost as many as two matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group B points table. They lost both their games against the table-toppers Düsseldorf Blackcaps. Bayer Uerdingen Wolves will be desperately looking to pick up a win from this game and open their account in the ECS T10 Krefeld.

DJK SG Solingen, on the other hand, will be kicking off their ECS T10 Krefeld tournament run with this game. They have a good mix of experienced campaigners and talented youngsters who will be hoping to spring a surprise or two on their ECS debut. However, they will be missing the services of their president, captain and leading run-scorer, Murali Prasad.

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves will be starting as favourites to win this game against DJK SG Solingen, who will be more or less unaware of the playing conditions.

Squads to choose from

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves

Abdul Haseeb, Blake Chant, Omar Sardar, Taha Hassan, Zain Alam, Humayun Butt (WK), Shujahat Hussain, Abdul Rehman Shaikh, Alim Ullah, Hammad Ashraf, Nasib Khushdel, Raj Bhushan, Abhinav Rayal, Hadi Raza, Rajnish Shukla, Shamil Niyas, Usman Sardar and Waqas Fatmi (C).

DJK SG Solingen

Anil Majari, Kasibatla Sai, Murali Prasad, Nitin Parsi, Raviteja Jembugumpula, Shiva Goud Anthati, Srikanth Thorlikonda, Venkatesh Reddy (C), Vinay Gari (WK), Bala Mavillapalli, Dinesh Chaganti, Sai Guntaka, Subbu Varanasi, Veeru Kolla, Chaitanya Puttaparthi, Chandramohan Sivala, Ramsai Vishnubhotla, Sisindri Dasari and Srikar Reddy Koteru.

Probable Playing XIs

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves

Abdul Haseeb, Taha Hassan, Zain Alam, Humayun Butt (WK), Shujahat Hussain, Abdul Rehman Shaikh, Hammad Ashraf, Nasib Khushdel, Raj Bhushan, Hadi Raza, Shamil Niyas, Waqas Fatmi (C).

DJK SG Solingen

Anil Majari, Srikanth Thorlikonda, Venkatesh Reddy (C), Vinay Gari (WK), Bala Mavillapalli, Veeru Kolla, Chaitanya Puttaparthi, Chandramohan Sivala, Ramsai Vishnubhotla, Sisindri Dasari and Srikar Reddy Koteru.

Match Details

Match: Bayer Uerdingen Wolves vs DJK SG Solingen, Match 25

Date & Time: 24th May 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld.

Pitch Report

The track at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground is a sporting one with an average 1st innings score of 93 runs. The batsmen will enjoy playing on this ground with relatively shorter boundaries. Meanwhile, the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to survive on this wicket. The toss won't play a significant role as an equal number of games have been won by the teams batting first and chasing sides on this ground.

BUW vs DSS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Humayun Butt, Vinay Gari, Shamil Niyas, Waqas Fatmi, Chandramohan Sivala, Sisindri Dasari, Taha Hassan, Veeru Kolla, Hammad Ashraf, Nasib Khushdel, Raj Bhushan.

Captain: Taha Hassan. Vice-Captain: Waqas Fatmi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Humayun Butt, Vinay Gari, Shamil Niyas, Waqas Fatmi, Chandramohan Sivala, Sisindri Dasari, Taha Hassan, Srikanth Thorlikonda, Veeru Kolla, Hammad Ashraf, Nasib Khushdel.

Captain: Taha Hassan. Vice-Captain: Humayun Butt.