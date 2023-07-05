BVG vs PBS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI, and Pitch Report for TNCA Freyer Women's One Day, Match 8

The eighth match of the TNCA Freyer Women's One Day will see the Blue Avengers (BVG) squaring off against Purple Blazers (PBS) at the JS Academy Pbel in Chennai on Wednesday, July 5.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BVG vs PBS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Purple Blazers lost their last match of the season against Red Rangers by seven wickets. Blue Avengers, on the other hand, lost their last match against Silver Strikers by five wickets. Blue Avengers will give it their all to win the match, but the Purple Blazers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BVG vs PBS Match Details

The eighth match of the TNCA Freyer Women's One Day will be played on July 5 at the JS Academy Pbel in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 9:15 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BVG vs PBS, Match 8

Date and Time: July 5, 2023, 9:15 AM IST

Venue: JS Academy Pbel, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Orange Dragons and Pink Warriors, where a total of 207 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

BVG vs PBS Form Guide

BVG - L

PBS - L

BVG vs PBS Probable Playing XI

BVG Playing XI

No injury updates

Varshini G (c), Goshika Shri (wk), Subhaharini Selvam, Ria Srikanth, Nithyalakshmi Ragupathy, B M Shrinidhi, Abarna Rajendiran, Maithreyee-S, Darshinee V V, Kanashri, M Jeni Plautila

PBS Playing XI

No injury updates

Shushanthika Chandrasekar (c), Janvi Kundu, K-Hashini, Anurakini, T-Prachi, A-Sharanyaa (wk), Swarna Suresh, Yeshwanthika-VR, Joshna Angel-Shriya, Sheetal, Poorvi Rajesh

BVG vs PBS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V G

V G is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. A Sharanyaa is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Selvam

K Hashini and K Selvam are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Rajendiran played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B M Shrinidhi

S K Anritha and B M Shrinidhi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Chandrasekar is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

Kanashri

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Jeni and Kanashri. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Suresh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BVG vs PBS match captain and vice-captain choices

V G

V G will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She smashed 65 runs and took one wicket in the last match.

B M Shrinidhi

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B M Shrinidhi the captain or vice-captain as she will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for her team. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She scored 27 runs and took one wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for BVG vs PBS, Match 8

B M Shrinidhi

V G

S K Anritha

S Chandrasekar

S Selvam

Blue Avengers vs Purple Blazers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Blue Avengers vs Purple Blazers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V G

Batters: S Selvam, K Hashini, A Rajendiran

All-rounders: B M Shrinidhi, S K Anritha, Anurakini, S Chandrasekar, R Srikanth

Bowlers: Kanashri, M Jeni

Blue Avengers vs Purple Blazers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V G, A Sharanyaa

Batters: S Selvam, K Hashini, A Rajendiran, J Kundu

All-rounders: B M Shrinidhi, S K Anritha, S Chandrasekar

Bowlers: Kanashri, M Jeni

