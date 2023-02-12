BW-W vs BB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda Womens T20 Challenge, Match 11

Baroda Warriors Women (BW-W) will take on Baroda Bravers Women (BB-W) in the 11th match at the Baroda Women T20 Challenge at the Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara on Sunday, February 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the BW-W vs BB-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Baroda Warriors Women have won one of their last four matches and will hope to bring their campaign back on track. Baroda Bravers Women, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches.

Baroda Warriors Women will try their best to win the match, but Baroda Bravers Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

BW-W vs BB-W Match Details

The 11th match of the Baroda Women T20 Challenge will be played on February 12 at the Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara. The game is set to take place at 8.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BW-W vs BB-W, Baroda Women T20 Challenge, Match 11

Date and Time: February 12, 2023, 8.30 am IST

Venue: Infipro Sports Academy, Vadodara

Pitch Report

The Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between Baroda Believers Women and Baroda Avengers Women, where a total of 203 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

BW-W vs BB-W Form Guide

BW-W - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

BB-W - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

BW-W vs BB-W Probable Playing XI

BW-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Dhartiben Ajaykumar Rathod, Jenita John Fernandes (wk), Amrita Stalin Joseph (c), Khushi Vasava, Krishana Mistry, Sejal Lunavat, Anshu Prasad, Dolly Jangid, Nancy Patel Jr, Janaki Ajaybhai Rathod, and Rekha Saroj.

BB-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Hetaxi Patel ©, Ashiya Parvin, Aarti Purabia, Trisha Patel, Arya Mehta, Riddhi Singh, Surbhi Chauhan, Jorita Shingarpure, Kalyani Shelkar, Camy Desai (wk), and Nilakshi Yadav.

BW-W vs BB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Fernandes

J Fernandes, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. C Desai is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

D Ajaykumar

D Ajaykumar and H Patel are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Parvin is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's nail-biting match given that they have a chance to face maximum deliveries.

All-rounders

S Chauhan

S Lunavat and S Chauhan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Shingarpure is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

J Ajaybhai

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Ajaybhai and A Mehta. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BW-W vs BB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Patel

H Patel is one of the best players in the Baroda Bravers Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has smashed 73 runs and taken six wickets in the last four matches.

J Ajaybhai

J Ajaybhai is one of the best picks in the Baroda Warriors Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has smashed 34 runs and picked up 11 wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for BW-W vs BB-W, Match 11

H Patel

S Chauhan

A Mehta

D Ajaykumar

J Ajaybhai

Baroda Warriors Women vs Baroda Bravers Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Baroda Warriors Women vs Baroda Bravers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Fernandes

Batters: D Ajaykumar, H Patel, A Parvin, N Dhamania

All-rounders: S Chauhan

Bowlers: A Mehta, R Singh, R Saroj, J Ajaybhai, N Patel Jr

Baroda Warriors Women vs Baroda Bravers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

