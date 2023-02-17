BW-W vs BB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda Womens T20 Challenge, Semi Final 1

Baroda Warriors Women (BW-W) will take on Baroda Bravers Women (BB-W) in the 1st semi-final match at the Baroda Women's T20 Challenge on Friday at the Gujarat State Fertilizer Corporation Ground in Vadodara. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the BW-W vs BB-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Baroda Warriors Women have won four of their last eight matches. Baroda Bravers Women, on the other hand, have tasted victory in five out of eight games.

Baroda Warriors Women will try their best to win the match, but Baroda Bravers Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

BW-W vs BB-W Match Details

The 1st semi-final match of the Baroda Women T20 Challenge will be played on February 17 at the Gujarat State Fertilizer Corporation Ground in Vadodara. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BW-W vs BB-W, Baroda Women T20 Challenge, Semi-Final 1

Date and Time: 17th February 2023, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Gujarat State Fertilizer Corporation Ground, Vadodara

Pitch Report

The Gujarat State Fertilizer Corporation Ground in Vadodara has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between Baroda Believers Women and Baroda Avengers Women, where a total of 230 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

BW-W vs BB-W Form Guide

BW-W - Won 4 of their last 8 matches

BB-W - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

BW-W vs BB-W Probable Playing XI

BW-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Dhartiben Ajaykumar Rathod, Jenita John Fernandes (wk), Amrita Stalin Joseph ©, Khushi Vasava, Krishana Mistry, Sejal Lunavat, Anshu Prasad, Dolly Jangid, Nancy Patel Jr, Janaki Ajaybhai Rathod, Rekha Saroj

BB-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Hetaxi Patel ©, Ashiya Parvin, Aarti Purabia, Trisha Patel, Arya Mehta, Riddhi Singh, Surbhi Chauhan, Jorita Shingarpure, Kalyani Shelkar, Camy Desai (wk), Nilakshi Yadav

BW-W vs BB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Fernandes

J Fernandes, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. C Desai is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

H Patel

S Lunavat and H Patel are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Purabia is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

D Ajaykumar

D Ajaykumar and A Stalin are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Ajaybhai is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

A Mehta

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Saroj and A Mehta. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BW-W vs BB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Patel

H Patel is one of the best players in Baroda Bravers Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has earned 454 points in the last eight matches.

J Ajaybhai

J Ajaybhai is one of the best picks in Baroda Warriors Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has earned 580 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for BW-W vs BB-W, Semi Final 1

H Patel

A Mehta

D Ajaykumar

J Ajaybhai

A Stalin

Baroda Warriors Women vs Baroda Bravers Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is likely to be good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least 4 death over bowlers, who will bowl and can also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Baroda Warriors Women vs Baroda Bravers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Fernandes

Batters: H Patel

All-rounders: S Chauhan, A Stalin, A Parvin, J Ajaybhai, D Ajaykumar

Bowlers: A Mehta, R Singh, R Saroj, N Yogeshbhai Patel

Baroda Warriors Women vs Baroda Bravers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Desai

Batters: H Patel

All-rounders: S Chauhan, A Stalin, A Parvin, J Ajaybhai, D Ajaykumar

Bowlers: A Mehta, R Singh, R Saroj, N Yogeshbhai Patel

