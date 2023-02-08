BW-W vs BBE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda Womens T20 Challenge, Match 5

Baroda Warriors Women (BW-W) will take on Baroda Believers Women (BBE-W) in the fifth match of the Baroda Women T20 Challenge at the Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara on Wednesday, February 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the BW-W vs BBE-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Baroda Warriors Women have lost both of their last two matches and will hope to bounce back in the competition. Baroda Believers Women, on the other hand, lost their first match of the season against Baroda Rivals by 26 runs.

Baroda Warriors Women will try their best to win the match, but Baroda Believers Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

BW-W vs BBE-W Match Details

The fifth match of the Baroda Women T20 Challenge will be played on February 8 at the Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BW-W vs BBE-W, Baroda Women T20 Challenge, Match 5

Date and Time: February 08, 2023, 8.30 am IST

Venue: Infipro Sports Academy, Vadodara

Pitch Report

The Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between Baroda Rivals Women and Baroda Believers Women, where a total of 202 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

BW-W vs BBE-W Form Guide

BW-W - L L

BBE-W - L

BW-W vs BBE-W Probable Playing XI

BW-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Dhartiben Ajaykumar Rathod, Jenita John Fernandes (wk), Amrita Stalin Joseph (c), Khushi Vasava, Krishana Mistry, Sejal Lunavat, Anshu Prasad, Dolly Jangid, Nancy Patel Jr, Janaki Ajaybhai Rathod, and Rekha Saroj.

BBE-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Tarannum Pathan (c), Keya Parrera, Nirali Makwana, Akshra Tiwari, Rhia Trivedi, Nishat Changiwala, Shreya Patel (wk), Bhumi Rathod, Bhumika Patel, Nishitha Khatik, and Pankti Rana.

BW-W vs BBE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Fernandes

J Fernandes, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. S Patel is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Bariya

D Ajaykumar and S Bariya are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Stalin is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

A Tiwari

B Patel and A Tiwari are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Lunavat is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

N Khatik

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Ajaybhai and N Khatik. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. D Jangid is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BW-W vs BBE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

D Ajaykumar

D Ajaykumar is one of the best players in the Baroda Warriors Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has smashed 9 runs and scalped five wickets in the last two matches.

A Tiwari

A Tiwari is one of the best picks in Baroda Believers Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She smashed 21 runs and picked up three wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for BW-W vs BBE-W, Match 5

S Bariya

N Khatik

A Tiwari

D Ajaykumar

J Ajaybhai

Baroda Warriors Women vs Baroda Believers Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least five bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also chip in with valuable runs with the bat. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Baroda Warriors Women vs Baroda Believers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Fernandes

Batters: D Ajaykumar, A Stalin, S Bariya

All-rounders: A Tiwari, B Patel, S Lunavat

Bowlers: N Khatik, J Ajaybhai, N Patel, D Jangid

Baroda Warriors Women vs Baroda Believers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Fernandes

Batters: D Ajaykumar, P Manoj, S Bariya

All-rounders: A Tiwari, B Patel, S Lunavat

Bowlers: N Khatik, J Ajaybhai, B Rathod, D Jangid

Poll : 0 votes