BW-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda Womens T20 Challenge, Match 7

Baroda Warriors Women (BW-W) will take on Baroda Rivals Women (BR-W) in the seventh match at the Baroda Women T20 Challenge at the Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara on Thursday, February 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the BW-W vs BR-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Baroda Warriors Women have won one of their last three matches. Baroda Rivals Women, on the other hand, have won both of their last two matches.

Baroda Warriors Women will try their best to win the match, but Baroda Rivals Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

BW-W vs BR-W Match Details

The seventh match of the Baroda Women T20 Challenge will be played on February 9 at the Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara. The game is set to take place at 8.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BW-W vs BR-W, Baroda Women T20 Challenge, Match 7

Date and Time: February 09, 2023, 8.30 am IST

Venue: Infipro Sports Academy, Vadodara

Pitch Report

The Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara produces a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The wicket will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between Baroda Bravers Women and Baroda Avengers Women, where a total of 154 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

BW-W vs BR-W Form Guide

BW-W - L L W

BR-W - W W

BW-W vs BR-W Probable Playing XI

BW-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Dhartiben Ajaykumar Rathod, Jenita John Fernandes (wk), Amrita Stalin Joseph (c), Khushi Vasava, Krishana Mistry, Sejal Lunavat, Anshu Prasad, Dolly Jangid, Nancy Patel Jr, Janaki Ajaybhai Rathod, and Rekha Saroj.

BR-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Kesha Patel ©, Nidhi Dhamuniya, Karishma Tank, Neha Patel, Ridhi Maurya, Nrupa Vyas, Pragya Rawat, Apurva Nene, Kavyanjali Patel, Drishi Chitte (wk), and Mayuri Rathod.

BW-W vs BR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Fernandes

J Fernandes, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. D Chitte is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

D Ajaykumar

D Ajaykumar and N Dhamania are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. N Patel is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

K Pravinbhai

P Rawat and K Pravinbhai are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Maurya is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

J Ajaybhai

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Ajaybhai and N Vyas. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. N Patel Jr is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BW-W vs BR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Pravinbhai

K Pravinbhai is one of the best players in Baroda Rivals Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has smashed 48 runs and taken eight wickets in the last two matches.

J Ajaybhai

J Ajaybhai is one of the best picks in the Baroda Warriors Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has smashed 22 runs and picked up wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for BW-W vs BR-W, Match 7

K Pravinbhai

N Dhamania

N Patel

D Ajaykumar

J Ajaybhai

Baroda Warriors Women vs Baroda Rivals Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Baroda Warriors Women vs Baroda Rivals Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Fernandes

Batters: D Ajaykumar, N Patel, A Stalin, N Dhamania

All-rounders: P Rawat, R Maurya, K Pravinbhai

Bowlers: N Vyas, J Ajaybhai, N Patel Jr

Baroda Warriors Women vs Baroda Rivals Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Fernandes

Batters: D Ajaykumar, N Patel, K Kadar, N Dhamania

All-rounders: P Rawat, R Maurya, K Pravinbhai

Bowlers: N Vyas, J Ajaybhai, N Patel Jr

