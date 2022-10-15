BWR vs RPR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pakistan Junior League 2022, Match 14

Bahawalpur Royals (BWR) will face Rawalpindi Raiders (RPR) in Match 14 of the Pakistan Junior League 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BWR vs RPR Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 14.

Despite beginning the season with back-to-back wins, the Bahawalpur Royals failed to sustain that winning momentum and lost their third match against Mardan Warriors by five wickets. However, they bounced back with a 32-ball win over the Sharks to make a major statement.

The Rawalpindi Raiders, meanwhile, started off their season on a sour note after losing to the Sharks by 34 runs. Although they did well to build confidence following consecutive victories over Warriors and Hunters, they suffered a loss in their most recent match against Giants.

BWR vs RPR Match Details, Match 14

The Match 14 of Pakistan Junior League 2022 will be played on October 15 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The match is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BWR vs RPR, Pakistan Junior League 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: October 15, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Live Streaming and Broadcast: PTV Sports

BWR vs RPR Pitch Report

The track at the Gaddafi Stadium is expected to be competitive with both batters and bowlers finding some assistance. The ball is expected to come on to the bat well which might help their efforts in taking on the bowlers. However, the surface is expected to slow down as the game progresses.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 126.2

Average second innings score: 102.2

BWR vs RPR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Bahawalpur Royals: W-L-W-W

Rawalpindi Raiders: L-W-W-L

BWR vs RPR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bahawalpur Royals Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Bahawalpur Royals Probable Playing 11

Shawaiz Irfan, Farhan Yousaf, Basit Ali-II, Ali Razzaq, Mohammad Zeeshan, Danish Mohammad, Obaid Shahid(C), Sajjad Ali-I, Nangeyalia kharote, Arham Nawab, Nathan Edwards

Rawalpindi Raiders Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Rawalpindi Raiders Probable Playing 11

Charlie Tear, Habibullah, Hassan Eisakheil, Wahaj Riaz, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Ziaullah, Haroon Arshed, Afnan Khan(C), K Smith, Amir Hassan, Usman Khan-III

BWR vs RPR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Irfan (4 matches, 95 runs, Average: 47.50)

S Irfan is a decent wicket-keeper choice for your BWR vs RPR Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 95 runs at an average of 47.50 and strike rate of 135.71.

Top Batter pick

Habibullah (4 matches, 117 runs, Average: 29.25)

Habibullah has played a commanding role with the bat. He has amassed 117 runs at an average close to 30.

Top All-rounder pick

A Nawab (4 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.93)

A Nawab is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the competition. He has scalped six wickets at an economy rate of 5.93 and has an average of 15.83.

Top Bowler pick

M Zeeshan (4 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.00)

M Zeeshan has led the bowling unit for Royals along with Nawab. He has also taken six wickets in four games at an economy rate of 7.00.

BWR vs RPR match captain and vice-captain choices

B Ali

B Ali is the top-scorer in the competition. He has collected 189 runs in four matches at an average of 63. Ali also has a strike rate of 156.19 and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your BWR vs RPR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Khan

A Khan is the joint highest wicket-taker in the Junior T20 League. He has taken eight wickets in four games at an average of 8.62. He also has a wonderful economy rate of 4.92 and is expected to lead the bowling unit for his side again.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BWR vs RPR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points B Ali 189 runs 302 points A Khan 8 wickets 291 points A Nawab 6 wickets 238 points S Ali 6 wickets 204 points Habibullah 117 runs 185 points

BWR vs RPR match expert tips

B Ali and A Khan are the leaders in their respective categories and they will be safe captaincy pairing for your BWR vs RPR Dream11 Fantasy.

BWR vs RPR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Head to Head League

BWR vs RPR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Irfan, K Smith

Batter: B Ali, Habibullah, H Eisakheil

All-rounder: A Khan, A Nawab, S Ali

Bowler: M Zeeshan, N Kharote, Ziaullah

BWR vs RPR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Grand League

BWR vs RPR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Irfan, K Smith

Batter: B Ali, Habibullah, H Eisakheil

All-rounder: A Khan, A Nawab, O Shahid

Bowler: M Zeeshan, N Kharote, A Raza

