BYB vs BYS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Krefeld 2022, 2nd Quarter Final

Bayer Boosters (BYB) will take on Bayer Spartans (BYS) in the second quarterfinal match of ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on Friday, August 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BYB vs BYS Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Bayer Boosters have been dominant in the league, winning five of their eight games to qualify for the playoffs by finishing second in Group B. They have been well served by the likes of Aritharan Thivakaran and Rajakulasingam Thinesh, who have also led the most runs and wickets charts, respectively. The team will be hoping that they can continue their form in this crucial game.

Meanwhile, the Bayer Spartans have not had an exciting league campaign, winning only four of their eight games. They are fortunate enough to qualify for the playoffs, so they will look to leave no stone unturned in this must-win game on Friday.

BYB vs BYS, Match Details

The second quarter-final match of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 will be played at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on August 26. The game is set to take place at 2:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the games can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BYB vs BYS, ECS T10 Krefeld 2022, 2nd quarter-final

Date and Time: 26th August, 2022, 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

BYB vs BYS, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground usually offers more assistance to the batters than the bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. There hasn’t been a consistent pattern here, so fans can expect an even contest between the bat and the ball. A total of around 100 could prove to be enough at this venue.

Last 5 matches (ECS T10 Krefeld 2022)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 98

Average second-innings score: 93

BYB vs BYS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Bayer Boosters: LWWWW

Bayer Spartans: LWWLW

BYB vs BYS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bayer Boosters injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Bayer Boosters Probable Playing 11

Mahintha Mahendran (c), Sakeshkanth Indran (wk), Aritharan Vaseekaran, Aritharan Thivakaran, Rajakulasingam Thinesh, Pakeetharan Praba, Janarthanam Mani, Srikanth Thorlikonda, Sanjeevan Vignesh, Enoch Dayanandan, Jegan Dinushan

Bayer Spartans injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Bayer Spartans Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Asif (c), Waqas Fatmi, Arsalan Siddiqui, Shazaib Khan (wk), Taha Hassan, Altaf Ahmad, Zain Masood, Nasib Khoushdel, Faisal Lodhi, Raj Bhushan, Zakirullah Asmari

BYB vs BYS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shazaib Khan (124 runs in 8 matches, Average: 20.66)

Shazaib is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed in the middle order. He has scored 124 runs at a strike rate of 71.67 in eight games, making him a good pick for your BYB vs BYS fantasy team..

Top Batter Pick

Waqas Fatmi (196 runs in 8 matches, Average: 28.00)

Fatmi has had a wonderful season with the bat so far, scoring 196 runs with a highest score of 49 and at an average of 28.00 in eight games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your BYB vs BYS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Thivakaran Aritharan (78 runs & 12 wickets in 8 matches)

Aritharan has been a consistent performer for his team and can prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team. He has scored 78 runs while ranking second in the most wicket charts with 12 scalps in eight games. Given his all-round skill-set, he is a must-have player for today's outing.

Top Bowler Pick

Taha Hassan (9 wickets in 8 matches, Average: 15.22)

Taha is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament from his side with nine scalps at an impressive average of 15.22 in eight games. Given his pace and variations, he's a must-pick for this game.

BYB vs BYS match captain and vice-captain choices

Thivakaran Aritharan

Arithanan is an experienced bowler with a number that speaks for itself, ranking second in the competition's most-wicket charts. With his batting expertise in the middle order, he is an excellent choice for captaincy in today's game.

Sanjeevan Vignesh

Vignesh has been in excellent form with the ball this tournament, taking seven wickets at an average of 11.71 in eight matches. Given his current form, he is a fine vice-captaincy choice for your BYB vs BYS Dream11 fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for BYB vs BYS Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Stats Thivakaran Aritharan 78 runs & 12 wickets in 8 matches Arsalan Siddiqui 125 runs in 8 games Raja Thinesh 209 runs in 8 games Zakirullah Asmari 7 wickets in 8 games Sakeshkant Indran 105 runs in 8 games

BYB vs BYS match expert tips 68th match

Rajakulasingam Thinesh has been Bayer Boosters' best batter so far, leading the most runs charts with 209 runs in eight matches at an excellent average of 69.66. He has nailed the technique of picking pacers and spinners and scoring runs with ease. Given his current form with the bat, he could be a match-winning player for your fantasy team.

BYB vs BYS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd Quarter Final, Head To Head League

BYB vs BYS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Shazaib Khan, Sakeshkanth Indran

Batters: Waqas Fatmi, Arsalan Siddiqui, Aritharan Vaseekaran

All-Rounders: Aritharan Thivakaran, Rajakulasingam Thinesh, Taha Hassan

Bowlers: Srikanth Thorlikonda, Raj Bhushan, Zakirullah Asmari

BYB vs BYS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd Quarter Final, Grand League

BYB vs BYS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Sakeshkanth Indran

Batters: Waqas Fatmi, Arsalan Siddiqui, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Muhammad Asif

All-Rounders: Aritharan Thivakaran, Rajakulasingam Thinesh, Taha Hassan

Bowlers: Sanjeevan Vignesh, Raj Bhushan, Zakirullah Asmari

