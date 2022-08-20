BYB vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Krefeld 2022, Matches 21 and 22

Bayer Boosters (BYB) will take on the Dusseldorf Blackcaps (DB) in back-to-back ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 fixtures at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on Saturday, August 20. Ahead of the double-header, here's all you need to know about the BYB vs DB Dream11 Fantasy prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Both teams will start their ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 journey today. Bayer Boosters didn’t have a great group stage campaign last year, winning just two of their eight matches and finishing fourth in Group A. However, they did defeat Dusseldorf Blackcaps, Bonn Blue Star, and Koln CC in the knockout rounds to win the Bronze final.

The Dusseldorf Blackcaps, meanwhile, enjoyed a phenomenal group stage campaign. They won seven out of their eight matches and finished atop Group B. However, they lost to the Bayer Boosters in the quarter-finals via the Golden Ball.

BYB vs DB Match Details, Matches 21 and 22

The 21st and 22nd matches of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 will be played at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld, Germany, on August 20. The matches are set to take place at 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BYB vs DB, ECS T10 Krefeld 2022, Matches 21 and 22

Date and Time: 20th August, 2022, 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

BYB vs DB Pitch Report

The track at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground is expected to be a balanced one. While the pacers could find some movement early on, the spinners may come in handy in the middle overs.

Last 5 matches at the venue

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average first-innings score: 95

Average second-innings score: 90

BYB vs DB Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Bayer Boosters: No matches played so far this season.

Dusseldorf Blackcaps: No matches played so far this season.

BYB vs DB probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bayer Boosters injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Bayer Boosters Probable Playing 11

Ahilan Ravinthran, Sakeshkanth Indran, Kumar Mahendran, Srikanth Vaka , Thivakaran Aritharan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Janarthanam Mani, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Gobinath Navarathinam, Pakee Praba, Sanjeevan Vignesh.

Dusseldorf Blackcaps injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Dusseldorf Blackcaps Probable Playing 11

Niraj Rasik Patel, Jamshed Khan, Muhammad Raheel, Oacoroni Ahamed, Praveen Ganesan, Kashif Shahab, Venkatraman Ganesan, Sanil Bahtia, Benjamin Das, Neeraj Sharma, Puneet Kumar.

BYB vs DB Dream11 match top picks

Top wicketkeeper pick

Ahilan Ravinthran (92 runs from 11 matches last season)

Ahilan Ravinthran scored 92 runs in 11 matches last season. He needs to improve his strike rate, which read 93.87 in ECS T10 Krefeld 2021.

Top batter pick

Oascoroni Ahamed (178 runs from 9 matches last season)

Oascoroni Ahamed finished as the Dusseldorf Blackcaps' highest run-scorer last season with 178 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 200 and a healthy average of 25.

Top all-rounder pick

Thinesh Rajakulasingam (120 runs and 6 wickets from 11 matches last season)

Thinesh Rajakulasingam scored 120 runs at a strike rate of over 130 and picked up six wickets at an average of 25 last season.

Top bowler pick

Majeed Ahmadzai (10 wickets from 8 matches last season)

Majeed Ahmadzai finished as the Dusseldorf Blackcaps' highest wicket-taker last year with 10 wickets in eight games at a fantastic average of 8.90.

BYB vs DB match captain and vice-captain choices

Aritharan Vaseekaran

Aritharan Vaseekaran was the the third-highest scorer in the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 with 229 runs in 11 matches at an average of 28.62 and a strike rate of 176.15. He also picked up five wickets and will be an excellent captaincy pick for your BYB vs DB Dream11 fantasy team.

Kashif Shahab

Kashif Shahab is a wonderful all-rounder who scored 127 runs last season. He also scalped nine wickets at a wonderful average of 13.22, finishing as the joint second-highest wicket-taker for his side.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BYB vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Name Stats from last season Aritharan Vaseekaran 229 runs and 5 wickets in 11 matches Kashif Shahab 127 runs and 9 wickets in 9 matches Oascoroni Ahamed 178 runs in 9 matches Venkat Ganesan 103 runs and 6 wickets in 7 matches Thinesh Rajakulasingam 120 runs and 6 wickets in 11 matches

BYB vs DB match expert tips

Despite their successes last season, Aritharan Vaseekaran and Oascoroni Ahamed remain relatively unfamiliar picks in Dream11. Having both of them, especially as multiplier picks, in the team could end up leading to a massive advantage, especially in head-to-head contests.

BYB vs DB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 21 and 22, Head to Head League

BYB vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ahilan Ravinthran

Batter: Aritharan Vaseekaran (c), Muhammad Raheel, Oascoroni Ahamed

All-rounder: Kashif Shahab (vc), Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Venkat Ganesan

Bowler: Gobinath Navarathinam, Majeed Ahmadzai, Neeraj Sharma, Pakee Praba

BYB vs DB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 21 and 22, Grand League

BYB vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ahilan Ravinthran

Batter: Aritharan Vaseekaran, Muhammad Raheel, Oascoroni Ahamed (c)

All-rounder: Kashif Shahab, Pulkit Sharma, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Venkat Ganesan (vc)

Bowler: Majeed Ahmadzai, Neeraj Sharma, Pakee Praba

