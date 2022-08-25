BYB vs KCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Krefeld 2022, Matches 37 and 38

Bayer Boosters (BYB) will take on Koln CC (KCC) in back-to-back ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 matches at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on Thursday, August 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BYB vs KCC Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Bayer Boosters have been quite impressive in the group stage, winning four of their six matches and having eight points to their name. They are second in Group B behind the Dusseldorf Blackcaps. Koln CC, meanwhile, are fourth in Group B with two wins from six matches. They have four points to their name.

BYB vs KCC Match Details, Matches 37 and 38

The 37th and 38th matches of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 will be played at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on August 25. The matches are set to take place at 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the games can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BYB vs KCC, ECS T10 Krefeld 2022, Matches 37 and 38

Date and Time: 25th August, 2022, 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

BYB vs KCC Pitch Report

The track at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground generally favors the batters, with high scores being pretty common at the venue. Teams batting first have won more games here, a trend that could continue on Thursday.

Last 5 matches (ECS T10 Krefeld 2022)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 103.4

Average second-innings score: 89

BYB vs KCC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Bayer Boosters: W-W-W-W-L

Koln CC: L-W-L-W-L

BYB vs KCC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bayer Boosters injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Bayer Boosters Probable Playing 11

Mahintha Mahendran (C), Sakeshkanth Indran (WK), Aritharan Vaseekaran, Enoch Dayanandan, Sanjeevan Vignesh, Rajakulasingam Thinesh, Srikanth Thorlikonda, Pakeetharan Praba, Thivakaran Aritharan, Jegan Dinushan, Janarthanam Mani.

Koln CC injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Koln CC Probable Playing 11

Irfan Ahmed (c), Sasanka Sanka, Manav Panwar, Ameya Deshpande, Asmdin Zadran, Dwarak Sekar (wk), Sharifollah Sherzad, Arman Salim, Pramod Sharma, Smit Nandu, Teja Krishna.

BYB vs KCC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Indran (6 matches, 105 runs, Strike Rate: 181.03)

S Indran has scored 105 runs in six ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 games at a strike rate of 181.03.

Top Batter pick

A Vaseekaran (6 matches, 86 runs and 3 wickets)

A Vaseekaran is the third-highest run-scorer for Bayer Boosters with 86 runs in six games. He also has three wickets to his name.

Top All-rounder pick

T Rajakulasingam (6 matches, 146 runs, Average: 73)

T Rajakulasingam is Bayer Boosters' leading run-scorer with 146 runs in six games at an average of 73 and a strike rate of 184.81.

Top Bowler pick

S Vignesh (6 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 6.57)

S Vignesh is his side's second-highest wicket-taker in the ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 with seven scalps in six games at an average of 6.57 and a terrific economy rate of 5.75.

BYB vs KCC match captain and vice-captain choices

T Aritharan

T Aritharan has scored 69 runs at a strike rate of 150 in the ECS T10 Krefeld. He has been more successful on the bowling front, taking 10 wickets at an average of 11.20. He could be the best captaincy choice for your BYB vs KCC Dream11 fantasy team.

S Sanka

S Sanka is Koln CC's leading run-scorer with 120 runs at a strike rate of over 181. He has also taken three wickets at an average of 15.66.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BYB vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points T Aritharan 69 runs and 10 wickets 466 points S Sanka 120 runs and 3 wickets 290 points S Vignesh 7 wickets 269 points T Rajakulasingam 146 runs 260 points A Vaseekaran 86 runs and 3 wickets 255 points

BYB vs KCC match expert tips

T Aritharan has been in stupendous form. Not having him as the captaincy pick for your BYB vs KCC Dream11 fantasy team could be a big mistake.

BYB vs KCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Matches 37 and 38, Head to Head League

BYB vs KCC Dream11 Prediction Team, Matches 37 and 38, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Indran, A Dhani

Batter: A Vaseekaran, M Panwar, M Mahendran

All-rounder: T Aritharan (c), S Sanka (vc), T Rajakulasingam

Bowler: S Vignesh, S Sharifollah, P Praba

BYB vs KCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 37 and 38, Grand League

BYB vs KCC Dream11 Prediction Team Matches 37 and 38, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Indran, A Dhani

Batter: A Vaseekaran (c), M Panwar, M Mahendran

All-rounder: T Aritharan, T Rajakulasingam

Bowler: S Vignesh (vc), S Sharifollah, P Praba, A Zadran

