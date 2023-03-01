BYR vs HOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Final

The Final match of the European Cricket League T10 will see Byron (BYR) squaring off against Hornchurch (HOR) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Thursday, March 2.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BYR vs HOR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Hornchurch have won four of their last six matches of the tournament. Byron, on the other hand, have won four of their last five games.

Hornchurch will give it their all to win the match, but Byron are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BYR vs HOR Match Details

The final match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 2 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 12:30 am IST respectively.

BYR vs HOR, Final

Date and Time: 2nd March 2023, 12:30 am IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers but batters who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Darmstadt CC and Hornchurch, where a total of 269 runs were scored at a loss of seven wickets.

BYR vs HOR Form Guide

BYR - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

HOR - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

BYR vs HOR Probable Playing XI

BYR Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ahmed Mumtaz, Virk Ali, Aslam Mohammad, Qasim Muhammad, Shabbir Arslan, Spyros Nikokavouras, Zois Ntemsias, Costas Vasilas, Spyridon Vasilakis, Nick Katechis (wk), Farhat Azeem.

HOR Playing XI

No injury updates.

Paul Murray (wk), George Hankins, Adeel Malik, Ronnie Saunders, Chris Sains, Billy Gordon, Ted Coney, Gavin Griffiths, Luke Edwards, Marc Whitlock, Joe Defreitas

BYR vs HOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Ali

V Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. P Murray is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Hankins

S Arslan and G Hankins are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. C Sains played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Mumtaz

R Saunders and A Mumtaz are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Mohammad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Malik

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Vasilakis and A Malik. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. G Griffiths is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BYR vs HOR match captain and vice-captain choices

A Mumtaz

A Mumtaz will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. Mumtaz has smashed 185 runs and taken three wickets in the last five matches.

A Malik

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Malik the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. He has smashed 220 runs and taken three wickets in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for BYR vs HOR, Final

A Malik

A Mumtaz

A Mohammad

G Hankins

R Saunders

Byron vs Hornchurch Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Byron vs Hornchurch Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Ali.

Batters: S Arslan, G Hankins, C Sains.

All-rounders: A Mumtaz, Q Muhammad, R Saunders, A Mohammad.

Bowlers: S Vasilakis, A Malik, G Griffiths.

Byron vs Hornchurch Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Ali.

Batters: G Hankins.

All-rounders: A Mumtaz, Q Muhammad, R Saunders, A Mohammad.

Bowlers: S Vasilakis, A Malik, G Griffiths, M Whitlock, F Azeem.

