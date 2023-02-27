BYR vs TST Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 2

The 2nd match of the European Cricket League T10 will see Byron (BYR) squaring off against Tallinn Stallions (TST) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday, February 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BYR vs TST Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. As compared to Stallions, Byron have various in-form players.

Tallinn Stallions will give it their all to win the match, but Byron are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BYR vs TST Match Details

The 2nd match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on February 27 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 6:00 PM IST respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BYR vs TST, Matches 2

Date and Time: 27th February 2023, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

BYR vs TST Form Guide

BYR - Will be playing their first match

TST - Will be playing their first match

BYR vs TST Probable Playing XI

BYR Playing XI

No injury updates

Shabbir Arslan, Aslam Mohammad (c), Qasim Muhammad, Ahmed Mumtaz, Farhat Azeem, Nick Katechis (wk), Virk Ali, Costas Vasilas, Konstantinos Gialourakos, Zois Ntemsias, Spyros Nikokavouras

TST Playing XI

No injury updates

Saif Ur Rehman, Rifaq Khan (c), Aditya Paul, Mamun Mannan, Aditya Pawar, Faraaz Abbas (wk), Vimukthi Hettiarachchi, Sachin Sabhlok, Ram Krishan, Chethiya Ekanayake, Pranay Gheewala

BYR vs TST Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

F Abbas

F Abbas is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Katechis is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Ur Rehman

S Arslan and S Ur Rehman are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. V Ali played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Mohammad

Q Muhammad and A Mohammad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Ekanayake is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

F Azeem

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Mannan and F Azeem. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Nikokavouras is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BYR vs TST match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ur Rehman

S Ur Rehman will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

S Arslan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Arslan as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for BYR vs TST, Matches 2

S Ur Rehman

S Arslan

A Mohammad

F Abbas

F Azeem

Byron vs Tallinn Stallions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Byron vs Tallinn Stallions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Rajput

Batters: S Ur Rehman, S Arslan, V Ali, Z Ali

All-rounders: A Mohammad, Q Muhammad, C Ekanayake

Bowlers: F Azeem, M Mannan, S Nikokavouras

Byron vs Tallinn Stallions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Rajput

Batters: S Ur Rehman, S Arslan, V Ali

All-rounders: A Mohammad, Q Muhammad, C Ekanayake

Bowlers: F Azeem, M Mannan, S Nikokavouras, Z Khan

