BYS vs BBS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld, Match 19 & 20

The Bayer Spartans (BYS) will take on the Bonn Blue Star (BBS) in back-to-back matches at FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld on Friday (August 19) at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld.

The Bonn Blue Star had a disastrous start to the tournament. They have won only two of their last six games and are currently placed fourth in the points table. The Bayer Spartans, on the other hand, have won three of their last six games.

The Bayer Spartans will try their best to win matches and create a winning streak in the tournament, but Bonn Blue Star are a relatively better team. Bonn Blue Star are expected to win these nail-biting encounters and bounce back in the competition.

BYS vs BBS Probable Playing XI

BYS Playing XI

Muhammad Asif (c), Waqas Fatmi, Arsalan Siddiqui, Shazaib Khan (wk), Humayun Butt, Zain Masood, Taha Hassan, Zakirullah Asmari, Mustafa Ulhaq, Taha Khan, Raj Bhushan.

BBS Playing XI

Khurram Ilyas, MD Shafiullah, Shabbir Ali, Rajvinder Singh, Ranjit Rana Singh, Haron Khan, Zaheer Abbas (wk), Asad Mohammad, Shah Alam, Naeem Akhtar, Farmanullah Miakhel.

Match Details

BYS vs BBS, FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld, Match 19 & 20

Date and Time: August 19, 2022, 4:00 PM IST and 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld is known for producing bowler-friendly wickets. Hence it could be challenging for batters to get runs here. The team that bats first in this game has a better probability of winning. Fans should anticipate a low-scoring game.

BYS vs BBS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Khan, who has played exceptionally well in the last few domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. Z Abbas is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Mohammad and A Siddiqui are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. W Fatmi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of playing big knocks in today's match.

All-rounders

H Khan and R Bhushan are the best all-rounders to have in your Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Bhushan has picked up a total of four wickets in the last two matches against Koln Challengers.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Miakhel and V Jee5. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. T Hassan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in BYS vs BBS Dream11 prediction team

F Miakhel (BBS)

T Hassan (BYS)

V Jeet (BYS)

Bayer Spartans vs Bonn Blue Star: Important stats for Dream11 team

H Khan - 119 runs and five wickets

A Mohammad - 51 runs and three wickets

T Hassan - 50 runs and eight wickets

Bayer Spartans vs Bonn Blue Star Dream11 Prediction Today (FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Khan, A Mohammad, A Siddiqui, W Fatmi, H Khan, S Ali, R Bhushan, V Jeet, F Miakhel, T Hassan, Z Asmari.

Captain: A Mohammad Vice Captain: F Miakhel

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Khan, A Mohammad, M Asif, W Fatmi, H Khan, S Ali, R Bhushan, M Shafiullah, V Jeet, F Miakhel, T Hassan.

Captain: H Khan Vice Captain: S Ali

Edited by Ankush Das