BYS vs GSB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Krefeld 2022, Matches 9 & 10

The Bayer Spartans (BYS) will take on Golden Star Bonn in back-to-back ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 games at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on Wednesday, August 17.

The Bayer Spartans have played two ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 matches so far, winning and losing one apiece. Golden Star Bonn, meanwhile, have played four games, returning with three losses and just one win.

BYS vs GSB Probable Playing 11 today

Bayer Spartans: Muhammad Asif (c), Waqas Fatmi, Arsalan Siddiqui, Shazaib Khan (wk), Taha Hassan, Humayun Butt, Zain Masood, Zakirullah Asmari, Altaf Ahmad, Gohar Sultan, Raj Bhushan.

Golden Star Bonn: Niamat Safi, Hassnain Naqvi, Paritosh Bairagi, Gurwinder Singh, Naeem Khan (wk), Pankaj Kumar, Adeeb Asgher, Zakir Khan (c), Leela Gurugubelli, Rahib Nawabi, Simab Walizei.

Match Details

BYS vs GSB, Matches 9 & 10, ECS T10 Krefeld 2022

Date & Time: August 17th 2022, 12 & 2 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The track at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld has been a good one to bat on. After eight ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 games, the average first-innings score at the venue is 101 runs.

Today’s BYS vs GSB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shazaib Khan is a destructive batter who has a strike rate of 162.50 in the ECS T10 Krefeld 2022.

Batters

Waqas Fatmi has been in top form with the bat, having amassed 64 runs at a strike rate of 256.00. He has hit six fours and five sixes.

Paritosh Bairagi has scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 176.47 in addition to taking one wicket.

All-rounder

Hassnain Naqvi can effectively contribute with both the bat and ball. He has picked up four wickets and chipped in with 26 runs.

Bowler

Taha Hassan has taken three wickets in two ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in BYS vs GSB Dream11 Prediction Team

Hassnain Naqvi (GSB): 204 points

Paritosh Bairagi (GSB): 186 points

Taha Hassan (BYS): 142 points

Leela Gurugubelli (GSB): 137 points

Waqas Fatmi (BYS): 116 points

Important stats for BYS vs GSB Dream11 Prediction Team

Paritosh Bairagi: 90 runs & 1 wicket

Hassnain Naqvi: 26 runs & 4 wickets

Leela Gurugubelli: 4 wickets

Taha Hassan: 18 runs & 3 wickets

Waqas Fatmi: 64 runs

BYS vs GSB Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Krefeld 2022)

Dream11 Team for Bayer Spartans vs Golden Star Bonn - ECS T10 Krefeld 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shazaib Khan, Waqas Fatmi, Arsalan Siddiqui, Niamat Safi, Paritosh Bairagi, Altaf Ahmad, Hassnain Naqvi, Taha Hassan, Zakirullah Asmari, Leela Gurugubelli, Zakir Khan.

Captain: Waqas Fatmi. Vice-captain: Hassnain Naqvi.

Dream11 Team for Bayer Spartans vs Golden Star Bonn - ECS T10 Krefeld 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Humayun Butt, Shazaib Khan, Waqas Fatmi, Niamat Safi, Paritosh Bairagi, Raj Bhushan, Adeeb Asgher, Hassnain Naqvi, Taha Hassan, Zakirullah Asmari, Leela Gurugubelli.

Captain: Taha Hassan. Vice-captain: Paritosh Bairagi.

