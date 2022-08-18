BYS vs KCH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Krefeld 2022, Matches 13 & 14

The Bayer Spartans (BYS) will take on Koln Challengers (KCH) in back-to-back ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 matches at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on Thursday, August 18.

The Bayer Spartans have played four ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 matches so far, winning and losing two apiece. They are currently third in the points table. Koln Challengers, on the other hand, have been in top form. They won their first three games before losing their last encounter and are second in the standings.

BYS vs KCH Probable Playing 11 today

Bayer Spartans: Muhammad Asif (c), Waqas Fatmi, Arsalan Siddiqui, Shazaib Khan (wk), Humayun Butt, Zain Masood, Taha Hassan, Zakirullah Asmari, Mustafa Ulhaq, Taha Khan, Raj Bhushan.

Koln Challengers: Amey Potale, Rohit Narayanan, Naga Guntur, Sriram Gurumurthy, Naule Aravind, Nagendra Donthi, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Srinivas Nareshkumar, Vijay Rathnavel (wk), Nikhil Patil, Kesava Motati (c).

Match Details

BYS vs KCH, Matches 13 & 14, ECS T10 Krefeld 2022

Date & Time: August 18th 2022, 12 & 2 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The track at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld generally favors the batters. After eight ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 games, the average first-innings score at the venue is 102 runs.

Today’s BYS vs KCH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shazaib Khan has chipped in with 75 runs at a strike rate of 170.45 in the ECS T10 Krefeld 2022.

Batter

Waqas Fatmi has accumulated 91 runs at a strike rate of 239.47 in the tournament.

All-rounders

Nagendra Donthi has taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.00. He could also come in handy with the bat.

Sriram Gurumurthy has smashed 42 runs at a strike rate of 155.55 in two innings. He also has five wickets to his name.

Bowler

Taha Hassan is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 with eight wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in BYS vs KCH Dream11 Prediction Team

Taha Hassan (BYS): 336 points

Nagendra Donthi (KCH): 297 points

Sriram Gurumurthy (KCH): 253 points

Waqas Fatmi (BYS): 161 points

Arsalan Siddiqui (BYS): 161 points

Important stats for BYS vs KCH Dream11 Prediction Team

Waqas Fatmi: 91 runs

Arsalan Siddiqui: 86 runs

Taha Hassan: 38 runs & 8 wickets

Sriram Gurumurthy: 42 runs & 5 wickets

Nagendra Donthi: 7 wickets

BYS vs KCH Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Krefeld 2022)

Dream11 Team for Bayer Spartans vs Koln Challengers - ECS T10 Krefeld 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shazaib Khan, Arsalan Siddiqui, Waqas Fatmi, Naga Guntur, Raj Bhushan, Nagendra Donthi, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Sriram Gurumurthy, Zakirullah Asmari, Taha Hassan, Nikhil Patil.

Captain: Sriram Gurumurthy. Vice-captain: Waqas Fatmi.

Dream11 Team for Bayer Spartans vs Koln Challengers - ECS T10 Krefeld 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shazaib Khan, Arsalan Siddiqui, Muhammad Asif, Waqas Fatmi, Naga Guntur, Raj Bhushan, Nagendra Donthi, Sriram Gurumurthy, Amey Potale, Zakirullah Asmari, Taha Hassan, Nikhil Patil.

Captain: Nagendra Donthi. Vice-captain: Taha Hassan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar