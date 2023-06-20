BZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECS Romania T10 match – June 20, 2023

On June 20, 2023, cricket fans can look forward to an enthralling encounter between Bucharest Zalmi (BZ) and Baneasa (BAN) at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground. It will be the ninth match of the tournament and is expected to start at 20:15 IST.

The FanCode ECS Romania tournament will be the stage for a display of exceptional cricketing prowess as these two formidable teams compete. Bucharest Zalmi and Baneasa have powerful batsmen and formidable bowlers that will clash in a fierce battle on the field. The stakes are high for both teams, who will be eager to showcase their skills and secure a critical victory.

Fantasy cricket enthusiasts can enhance their experience by considering the top 3 recommended choices for captain or vice-captain. This will add another layer of excitement to the match and intensify their involvement in team selection.

#3 Rajnish Ghai (BZ) – 9 credits

Rajnish has scored 139 runs in eight ECS games at an average of 27.80 and a strike rate of 147.87. In his brief career, the right-handed batter has already smacked 12 fours and eight sixes. Due to his potential, fantasy cricket players shouldn't disqualify him from the BZ vs BAN Dream team.

#2 Abdul Shakoor (BAN) – 8 credits

For the BZ vs BAN game, fantasy players shouldn't consider leaving Abdul Shakoor off their roster. He has participated in 22 ECS games and has a career-high score of 49 not out while scoring 328 runs at an average of 21.86 and 141.37 strike rate. In 15 T-20 international games, he has also played, scoring 176 runs.

#1 Ijaz Hussain (BAN) – 8 credits

Hussain has appeared in 21 T20 international matches and has 175 runs scored. He has 430 runs scored in 16 ECS games at an average of 28.66 and a strike rate of 163.49. He has 16 wickets in his pocket too.

The right-handed batter has hit 23 sixes in addition to 49 fours. Users of fantasy cricket shouldn't exclude him from the BZ vs BAN matchup in light of his potential.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's BZ vs BAN Dream11 contest? Rajnish Ghai Abdul Shakoor 0 votes