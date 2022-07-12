BZW vs CSR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shriram Andhra Premier League, Match 13

The Bezawada Tigers (BZW) will take on the Coastal Riders (CSR) in the 13th match of the Shriram Andhra Premier League on Tuesday at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The Coastal Riders are among the strongest teams in this year's Andhra Pradesh tournament as they have won two of their last four games. They won their last game against the Vizag Warriors by five wickets.

The Bezawada Tigers, on the other hand, have won two of their last four games, while their other two matches were abandoned due to rain.

The Coastal Riders will look to continue the winning momentum, but the Bezawada Tigers are a strong team and are expected to win the match.

BZW vs CSR Probable Playing XI

BZW Playing XI

Ricky Bhui (c), Bodapati Sumanth, Maheep Kumar, Pyla Avinash, Maddala A Praneeth (wk), KP Sai Rahul, Jagdish Reddy, Manish Golamaru, Bandaru Ayyappa, Lalith Mohan, Kavuri Sai Teja

CSR Playing XI

CR Gnaneshwar (c), Manyala Pranith, Mitta Lekhaz Reddy (wk), B Munish Varma, Pinninti Tapaswi, Sirla Srinivas, Maddila Vardhan, Siraparapu Ashish, Harishankar Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Tripurana Vijay

Match Details

BZW vs CSR, Shriram Andhra Premier League, Match 13

Date and Time: July 12, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is bowling-friendly, where both spinners and pacers have high chances of getting wickets. The last few matches played on the pitch clearly show that pacers can easily get early wickets if they bowl in the right areas. Spinners will be crucial in the second innings when the bowl starts turning.

Both teams would prefer to bowl first so that they have a target in mind while batting second.

BZW vs CSR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Reddy, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He smashed 44 runs and took one catch in the match against RYLS.

Batters

S Srinivas and R Bhui are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. K Mahdeep is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

M Golamaru and P Avinash are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Tapaswi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Reddy and B Ayyappa. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. K Sai Rahul is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in BZW vs CSR Dream11 prediction team

K Sai Rahul (BZW)

P Tapaswi (CSR)

P Avinash (BZW)

Bezawada Tigers vs Coastal Riders: Important stats for Dream11 team

C Stephen - Five runs and five wickets

B Ayyappa - Four wickets

P Tapaswi - 61 runs and two wickets

Bezawada Tigers vs Coastal Riders Dream11 Prediction Today (Shriram Andhra Premier League)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Reddy, R Bhui, K Mahdeep, S Srinivas, P Avinash, P Tapaswi, M Golamaru, B Ayyappa, C Stephen, H Reddy, K Sai Rahul

Captain: P Tapaswi Vice Captain: K Sai Rahul

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Reddy, R Bhui, K Mahdeep, S Srinivas, P Avinash, P Tapaswi, L Mohan, B Ayyappa, C Stephen, H Reddy, K Sai Rahul

Captain: P Tapaswi Vice Captain: P Avinash

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far