BZW vs GOD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Shriram Andhra Premier League, Match 10

Bezawada Tigers (BZW) will take on Godavari Titans (GOD) in the tenth match of the Shriram Andhra Premier League at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The Titans have won only one of their last three games. They started their campaign with a win. Their second game was abandoned due to rain, and they lost their third to Vizag Warriors by 44 runs. The Tigers, meanwhile, are among the strongest teams in this year's competition. They won their first match against Vizag Warriors by eight wickets.

The Titans will look to make a comeback in the tournament, but the Tigers are a strong team and are expected to win the match.

BZW vs GOD Probable Playing XIs

BZW

Ricky Bhui (c), Bodapati Sumanth, Maheep Kumar, Pyla Avinash, Maddala A Praneeth (wk), KP Sai Rahul, Jagdish Reddy, Manish Golamaru, Bandaru Ayyappa, Lalith Mohan, Kavuri Sai Teja.

GOD

M Vamsi (wk), Dheeraj Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Data Reddy, KV Sasikanth (c), Yaddala Reddy, Yadla Girish Vasu, SK Ismail, Madhavan Rayadu, Bendalam Satvik, Hemanth Reddy.

Match Details

Match: BZW vs GOD, Shriram Andhra Premier League, Match 10

Date and Time: July 10, 2022; 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is bowler-friendly, where both spinners and pacers could get wickets.

The last few games here showed that pacers can get early wickets if they bowl in the right areas. Spinners could be key in the second innings when the ball starts turning. Both teams could look to bowl first on winning the toss.

BZW vs GOD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Vamsi, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic games, is, without a doubt, the best Dream11 fantasy wicketkeeper for this game. He smashed 31 runs in 17 deliveries in his last game against Vizag Warriors.

Batters

N Kumar Reddy and R Bhui are the two best Dream11 fantasy batter picks for this game. K Mahdeep is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent games.

All-rounders

M Golamaru and P Avinash are the best Dream11 fantasy all-rounder picks for this game. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Sasikanth is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top Dream11 fantasy bowler picks for today's game are S Ismail and B Ayyappa. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic games and are expected to bowl well at the death. K Sai Rahul is another good pick.

Top three players to pick in BZW vs GOD Dream11 prediction team

K Sai Rahul (BZW)

S Ismail (GOD)

K Sasikanth (GOD).

Bezawada Tigers vs Godavari Titans: Key stats for Dream11 team

K Sai Rahul - 3 wickets

K Sasikanth - 58 runs and 1 wicket

S Ismail - 8 runs and 4 wickets.

Bezawada Tigers vs Godavari Titans Dream11 Prediction Today (Shriram Andhra Premier League)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Vamsi, N Kumar Reddy, R Bhui, K Mahdeep, M Golamaru, P Avinash, K Sasikanth, S Ismail, B Ayyappa, K Sai Rahul, H Reddy.

Captain: K Sasikanth. Vice Captain: S Ismail.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Vamsi, N Kumar Reddy, R Bhui, K Mahdeep, M Golamaru, P Avinash, K Sasikanth, S Ismail, K Saiteja, K Sai Rahul, H Reddy.

Captain: K Sasikanth. Vice Captain: P Avinash.

