BZW vs RYLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shriram Andhra Premier League, Match 11

The Bezawada Tigers (BZW) will take on the Rayalaseema Kings (RYLS) in the 11th match of the Shriram Andhra Premier League on Monday at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The Rayalaseema Kings have won only one out of their last three games. They started the season with a loss but made a comeback in the second match as they won the match against CSR by 28 runs. Their third match was abandoned due to rain.

The Bezawada Tigers, on the other hand, are among the strongest teams in this year's Andhra Pradesh T20 league since they won their first match against the Vizag Warriors by a big margin of eight wickets and a third match against the Godavari Titans by six wickets.

The Rayalaseema Kings will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Bezawada Tigers are a strong team and are expected to win the match.

BZW vs RYLS Probable Playing XI

BZW Playing XI

Ricky Bhui (c), Bodapati Sumanth, Maheep Kumar, Pyla Avinash, Maddala A Praneeth (wk), KP Sai Rahul, Jagdish Reddy, Manish Golamaru, Bandaru Ayyappa, Lalith Mohan, Kavuri Sai Teja

RYLS Playing XI

B Anirudh Sita Ram, Arun Karthik (wk), K Rajkumar, N Sarangarajan Chaturved (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Sunny Sandhu, Thalaivan Sargunam, R Mithun, L Kiran Akash, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Varun Chakravarthy

Match Details

BZW vs RYLS, Shriram Andhra Premier League, Match 11

Date and Time: July 11, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is bowling-friendly, where both spinners and pacers have high chances of getting wickets. The last few matches played at the pitch clearly showed that pacers can easily get early wickets if they bowl in the right areas. Spinners will be crucial in the second innings when the bowl starts turning.

Both teams would prefer to bowl first so that they have a target in mind while batting second.

BZW vs RYLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KN Prudhvi, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He smashed eight runs and took two catches in the match against CSR.

Batters

A Reddy and R Bhui are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. K Mahdeep is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

M Golamaru and P Avinash are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Reddy is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Santosh and B Ayyappa. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. K Sai Rahul is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in BZW vs RYLS Dream11 prediction team

K Sai Rahul (BZW)

B Santosh (RYLS)

G Reddy (RYLS)

Bezawada Tigers vs Rayalaseema Kings: Important stats for Dream11 team

B Santosh - Four wickets

B Ayyappa - Four wickets

G Reddy - 26 runs and three wickets

Bezawada Tigers vs Rayalaseema Kings Dream11 Prediction Today (Shriram Andhra Premier League)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: KN Prudhvi, K Mahdeep, R Bhui, A Reddy, G Reddy, P Avinash, M Golamaru, L Mohan, B Ayyappa, K Sai Rahul, B Santosh

Captain: G Reddy Vice Captain: K Sai Rahul

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: KN Prudhvi, K Mahdeep, R Bhui, A Reddy, G Reddy, P Avinash, M Golamaru, L Mohan, B Ayyappa, K Sai Rahul, B Santosh

Captain: K Sai Rahul Vice Captain: B Ayyappa

