CAB vs HK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Asian Games Men's T20I, Match 5

The fifth match of the Asian Games Men's T20I will see Cambodia squaring off against Hong Kong (CAB vs HK) on Friday, September 29. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou will host this contest.

Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the CAB vs HK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Cambodia lost their last match against Japan by three wickets. Hong Kong, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of the Asian Games Men's T20I and will be eager to get off to a winning start.

The Cambodians are expected to give it their all to win this match, but Hong Kong are expected to come away with victory on Friday.

CAB vs HK Match Details

The fifth match of the Asian Games Men's T20I will be played on September 29 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Cambodia vs Hong Kong, Match 5, Asian Games Men's T20I

Date and Time: September 29, 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Pitch Report

The pitch looks balanced. While batters who are tactically astute will be able to score runs, there will be something in it for the pacers, who will likely play an important role.

Both teams will prefer to bat second on this surface. The last match played at this venue was between Mongolia and Maldives, where a total of 122 runs were scored for the loss of 10 combined wickets.

CAB vs HK Form Guide

Cambodia - L

Hong Kong - Will be playing their first match in this tournament.

CAB vs HK Probable Playing XI

CAB Playing XI

No injury updates for Cambodia heading into this match.

Ram Sharan, Lakshit Gupta, Uday Hathinjar (wk), Mihaj Midda, Prasad Anish, Gulam Chughtai, Luqman Butt (c), Phon Bunthean, Salvin Stanly, Sharwan Godara, Te Senglong.

HK Playing XI

No injury updates for Hong Kong ahead of their opening Asian Games Men's T20I encounter.

Nizakat Khan (c), Muhammad Khan (wk), Babar Hayat, Shiv Mathur, Akbar Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Niaz Ali, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Anas Khan.

CAB vs HK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Khan

M Khan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for your CAB vs HK Dream11 fantasy team as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. U Hathinjar is another good pick for you to consider adding to your team.

Batters

B Hayat

B Hayat and L Gupta are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team for this match. S Wasif played exceptionally well in the last series, so he could also prove to be a good pick for this match.

All-rounders

N Khan

E Khan and N Khan are the best all-rounder picks for your CAB vs HK Dream11 fantasy team. Both are expected to bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs, thus maximizing their points potential.

N Rana is another good option for you to consider adding to your team.

Bowlers

S Godara

The top bowler picks for your fantasy team for this match are A Shukla and S Godara. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in the death overs, increasing their chances of picking up wickets.

M Ghazanfar could also prove to be a more than decent pick for your Dream11 side.

CAB vs HK match captain and vice-captain choices

N Khan

N Khan will bat in the top order and is also expected to complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for your fantasy team's captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in this match.

E Khan

Since the pitch is balanced, you can make E Khan the captain of your grand league teams. He will bat in the middle order and is also likely to complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for CAB vs HK, Match 5

S Godara

N Khan

E Khan

B Hayat

A Shukla

Cambodia vs Hong Kong Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain of you CAB vs HK Dream11 fantasy team is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Cambodia vs Hong Kong Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Cambodia vs Hong Kong Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #1 - Head to head League

Wicket-keeper: M Khan

Batters: L Gupta, B Hayat

All-rounders: N Khan, E Khan, N Rana, R Raushan, L Butt

Bowlers: S Godara, A Shukla, M Ghazanfar

Cambodia vs Hong Kong Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Cambodia vs Hong Kong Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2 - Grand League

Wicket-keeper: M Khan

Batters: B Hayat

All-rounders: N Khan, E Khan, N Rana, R Raushan, L Butt

Bowlers: S Godara, A Shukla, M Ghazanfar, G Murtaza