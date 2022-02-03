CAG vs BAV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 Match 9 & 10

Calpe Giants (CAG) will take on Bavaria (BAV) in the ninth and tenth matches of the European T10 Gibraltar 2022. The games will take place on Thursday, February 3, at the Europa Sports Complex Stadium in Gibraltar.

The Calpe Giants had a good start to the season, winning their first two matches, but then faltered and lost their next two games to Tarik. Their bowling was ultimately the cause of their defeats, as it could not stop the opposition batters in both matches.

Bavaria is coming off two consecutive wins and seems to be a strong contender for the title.

CAG vs BAV Probable Playing XIs

CAG XI

Lorne Burns, Lee Rimmer, Paul Edgeller (c), David Robeson, Patrick Hatchman, Joseph Marples (wk), Matthew Clenhan, Jack Horrocks, David Jacobs, Lee Sims

BAV XI

Andrew Reyes, Christian Rocca, Iain Latic (c), Kenroy Nestor, Andrew Cromb, Samarth Bodha, Richard Buzaglo (wk), Robert Alexander, Ryan Grimes, Christian Lowe, David Mitchell

Match Details

Match: Calpe Giants vs Bavaria, Fancode European T10 Gibraltar 2022.

Date and Time: February 3, 2022; 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Europa Sports Complex Stadium, Gibraltar.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Europa Sports Complex is a balanced one and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. As the game progresses, bowlers come into play, and that trend is expected to continue in this game.

Anything above 100 runs could be a par score on this track.

Today's CAG vs BAV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Joseph Marles: The keeper-batter has collected 26 runs in his last two innings at a strike rate of 179.165. He is expected to play a key role in this match.

Batters

Ian Farrell: He has scored 125 runs in his last seven games at an average of 17.85. Farrell's batting prowess at the top of the order makes him a must-have in your CAG vs BAV Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Iain Latin: He is one of the top all-rounders in his team. Latin has scored 92 runs and picked up two wickets in his last two games in the tournament so far. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your CAG vs BAV Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Samarth Bodha: He has been in good form with the ball, picking up three wickets in his last two games. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in CAG vs BAV Dream11 prediction team

Jack Horrocks (CAG): 77 points

Lee Rimmer (CAG): 104 points

Kenroy Nestor (BAV): 57 points

Key stats for CAG vs BAV Dream11 prediction team

Lorne Burns - 94 runs and one wicket in his last three games; batting average: 31.33.

Andrew Reyes – 67 runs and two wickets in his last two games; batting average: 33.5.

Paul Edgeller - 83 runs and two wickets in his last four games; batting average: 20.75.

CAG vs BAV Dream11 Prediction

CAG vs BAV Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joseph Marples, Patrick Hatchman, Christian Rocca, Robert Alexander, Andrew Reyes, Paul Edgeller, Lorne Burns, Lorne Burns, Iain Latin, Samarth Bodha, Jack Horrocks, Lee Sims

Captain: Iain Latin Vice-captain: Lorne Burns

CAG vs BAV Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joseph Marples, David Robeson, Christian Rocca, Iain Farrell, Andrew Reyes, Paul Edgeller, Lorne Burns, Lorne Burns, Iain Latin, Samarth Bodha, Jack Horrocks, Lee Sims

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Iain Latin Vice-captain: Andrew Reyes.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar